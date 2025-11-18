Balls And Ovaries: Kate Beckinsale’s Red-Carpet “Ballerina” Dress Gets Ridiculed

People can’t stop comparing Kate Beckinsale’s dress to testicles. The Underworld star stunned at Variety’s Power of Women red-carpet event on Thursday (October 24). While she was praised for embracing the “balletcore” trend, many couldn’t help but point out her striking resemblance to, well… family jewels.

Kate appeared at the Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, USA, in a pink voluminous ballerina-inspired dress.

The strapless theatrical gown featured a puffball-style skirt with volume to the sides and back while leaving the front open, and was designed by Christian Siriano.

“Ballerina chic with this beauty @katebeckinsale A little Friday night glamour!” The designer wrote in an Instagram post showcasing the actress wearing one of his spring 2024 collection pieces.

People can’t stop comparing Kate Beckinsale’s dress to testicles

Image credits: katebeckinsale

Nevertheless, Christian’s post went on to ignite unexpected comparisons, as an Instagram user commented: “Man, I love you both but this just screams ovaries to me.”

A person wrote: “That is a scrotum dress and I’m here waiting for it to blow.”

Someone else penned: “That’s balls. BALLS.”

Image credits: katebeckinsale

A separate individual chimed in: “This dress puts the BALL in ballerina.”

Another observer pointed to Kate’s towering pink platform peep-toe Pleaser shoes, stating: “I broke both my ankles just looking at those heels.”

The Variety Power of Women 2024 event celebrated some of the most influential women in the entertainment industry, highlighting their philanthropic projects.

The Underworld star stunned at Variety’s Power of Women red-carpet event on Thursday (October 24)

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Christian Siriano’s spring 2024 collection marked the 15th anniversary of the brand. For this milestone, the designer drew inspiration from ballet, Women’s Wear Daily (WWD) reported on Friday (October 25).

The designer previously told WWD: “It’s what introduced me to clothes and fantasy dream world.” 

Balletcore emerged as a leading trend in 2023 and continued into early 2024, having first gained popularity on TikTok in 2022, as per WWD

Image credits: Variety

Meanwhile, other people had trouble recognizing the 51-year-old British talent, with some believing that she had lost too much weight.

“Kate Beckinsale was absolutely beautiful in the Serendipity movie,” a netizen shared on TikTok. “I don’t recognize her here.”

She was praised for embracing the “balletcore” trend

A commentator added: “I audibly gasped when I realized this was Kate Beckinsale. She looks unrecognizable. I hope she’s well.”

A TikTok user exclaimed: “Kate Beckinsale she looks like that little tiny ballerina that spun when you opened your childhood jewelry box.”

Kate has previously slammed comments alluding to her body. Back in May, she attributed her weight loss to stress from caring for her terminally ill stepfather and other personal losses.

Image credits: katebeckinsale

The actress further opened up about her hospitalization due to a stress-related tear where the stomach meets the esophagus and a flare of her mast cell disease.

“I have a condition called mast cell activation syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly,” Kate responded to fans on her Instagram page last year, accusing her of doing various cosmetic procedures.

Mast cells are allergy cells (MCAS) responsible for immediate allergic reactions, the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology explains. 

Many couldn’t help but point out the dress’ striking resemblance to, well… family jewels

Image credits: Fashion Channel

Image credits: katebeckinsale

They cause allergic symptoms by releasing products called “mediators” stored inside them or made by them. 

MCAS is a condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and severe diarrhea. 

Bored Panda has contacted Kate and Christian’s respective representatives for comment.

“The fact that she looks uncomfortable isn’t helping,” a reader commented

Image credits: FarmTeam22

Image credits: leeswfc1977

Image credits: RealPeterLeo

Image credits: goal_fcb

Image credits: author_jamie421

Image credits: maus_ignatz

Image credits: BaronVonPhul

Image credits: jordanlaubaugh

Image credits: girlflopping

Image credits: FleshistheFever

