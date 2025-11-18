Kartoon: My Creative Recycling Of Cardboard Illusions (15 Pics)

Enter the world of Kartoon, where creativity meets tangible reality and creates a new dimension of visual art. This innovative project, created jointly by photographer and artist Aneta Hrenak, is a fusion of creativity and sustainability.
At the heart of the project is a simple material – cardboard. Often underestimated and considered waste, cardboard becomes the foundation for the creation of fascinating optical illusions here. A large white illuminated wall serves as a canvas on which cardboard forms merge with human figures to create interesting and often bewildering visual effects. It’s interesting to note that within this project, we utilized cardboard originally destined for disposal, thus engaging in its recycling.
Kartoon is not just about optical illusions and intriguing shapes; it’s about connecting human expression with unusual means. It’s about expanding the mind and opening new dimensions. So step into the world of Kartoon and let yourself be carried away by the imagination and creativity that transcends the boundaries of the ordinary.
More info: Instagram | michalzahornacky.com
