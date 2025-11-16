50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

We want to live in a fair world. One that rewards doing the right thing, not deceit. Few things are as rewarding as witnessing justice.

So we at Bored Panda decided to put together a list of instances where people got what they deserved. Like an entitled sports car owner trying to bypass traffic only to get stuck in concrete.

As the late Kurt Cobain said, “If you’re really a mean person, you’re going to come back as a fly and eat poop.”

#1 Pretty Instant Karma

Image source: WeirdMovieBros

#2 Communicating With The Unpleasant

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Conaidhm Paganach

#3 Instant Karma

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: elsatanico

#4 Karma

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: coleledford11

#5 Justice Served

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: VICE

#6 To Commit A Hate Crime

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Xultron

#7 One Plate Of Karma Coming Up

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: ItsKristinG

#8 Guy Is A Jerk To A Police Officer In An Unmarked Car

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: BehindBlueLine

#9 Respect Your Mother

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: dobbyisafreepup

#10 Karma Sometimes Does Work Out

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: BaelaLayla

#11 That’s Karma

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: AleyFarooq_

#12 Karma Is A Circle

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: lizbeth_ellen

#13 Sometimes It Pays To Have A Dirty Car. My Son Got Rear-Ended Last Night, The Other Driver Was Aggressive And Left Without Exchanging Info

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Veriera

#14 What’s On The Menu? Karma Dawg

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: farrukhsshah

#15 Take Something That Isn’t Yours? Have Fun With The Infestation

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: PokeMasterBon

#16 There Was An Attempt To Steal Petrol

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: spicerldn

#17 Sweet Karma

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: resister4u

#18 Good Karma

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Bingbon02415540

#19 California Woman Who Coughed On An Uber Driver Says She’ll Only Use Lyft, Lyft Says No

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Hipple

#20 Beautifully Done And Well Deserved

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Revenge At Its Finest

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: barstoolsports

#22 Busted Not Paying For Your Taxi

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Unitron07

#23 Karma Is Here

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: thegrio

#24 Snowman 1, Driver 0

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Vlancing, usatoday.com

#25 This Is What Happens When You Park In Front Of A Fire Hydrant And A Fire Breaks Out

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Monty7384

#26 Mayor Dishes Out Karma On Litterer

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: mayorstewart

#27 Bye Bye

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: NearbyDANKSTER

#28 Karma

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: LunaSafwan

#29 Apartment Complex Justice

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Scolgan

#30 Someone Took Justice Into Their Own Hands At My Local Grocery Store

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: OhighOpyro

#31 Karma: Friend’s Car After A Hit And Run

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Nugkil

#32 My Friend Found This Gem On Her Windshield. She Says She Deserved It

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: ScaredOfTheMan

#33 God’s Work

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: MuAlH

#34 Brand New Jaguar Driver Believes He’s Too Important To Sit In Traffic. Insta-Karma Smackdown

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: reyali

#35 CONgratulations

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: studentactivism

#36 Local Nightclub Has The Laugh Over Stupid Patron

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: prawza

#37 Happens

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: MailOnline

#38 This Is Venice City Hall Right After The Approval Of A Climate Change Denial Amendment

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: LorenzoBagnato

#39 My Fav Comeback To A Private Part’s Pic

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: B0DY4DAYZ

#40 Karma At It’s Very Best

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Jeffslot

#41 Arkansas Woman Rolls Her Truck Shortly After Speeding By Cyclists To Kick Up Dust

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: nickelpotter

#42 People Wouldn’t Stop Mudding In This Farmers Field. So The Farmer Put Up A Dirt Barrier At The Fields Entrance. Today It Caught Someone

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: ysl448g

#43 Block An Electric Charging Station – Get Towed

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: polizeiberlin

#44 I Guess This Is How Karma Works

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: nypost

#45 Good For Her

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: giitering

#46 That’s One Less

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Blavity

#47 Idiot Didn’t Want To Wait In Traffic And Thought They’d Take A Shortcut And Got Stuck. Karma Sucks

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: jcodydunn

#48 Greedy Man Has His Hoard Of Hand Sanitizer Confiscated And Donated

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: DinerEnBlanc

#49 Holup, Blossom

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: Dareyouni

#50 Okay Now This Is Epic

50 Times Justice Was Served To People Who Totally Deserved It

Image source: maleeezy_

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
