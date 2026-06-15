Person’s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A ‘Karen’ Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

by

Folks with service animals often have to deal with all sorts of unneeded attention, from others just wanting to pet their dog to the constant scrutiny of so-called Karens, who have decided that it’s their task to police random people.

An autistic netizen shared their bizarre and unpleasant encounter with the type of “Karen” who really lived up to that title. They brought their service dog into a shopping center, where the aforementioned Karen began insisting that they were not only faking, but that her child would actually need the dog more.

Sometimes random strangers feel entitled to opinions on other’s service animals

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Image credits: 24K Production / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Person’s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A ‘Karen’ Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

One person had to deal with a particularly pushy Karen who wanted their service dog

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Image credits: DC_Studio / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Image credits: andreypopov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Image credits: bilahata / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo) 

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Image credits: silver_splash

Readers shared their sympathies

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Some commenters were utterly shocked at the Karen’s behavior

Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get
Person&#8217;s Shopping Trip Ends With Panic And Chaos As A &#8216;Karen&#8217; Once Again Proves How Entitled Parents Get

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet Biddy, The Travelling Hedgehog
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
71 Unexpected Ocean Photos That Might Freak You Out
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2026
18YO’s Life Revolves Around Mentally Handicapped Sister, Finally Snaps And Runs Away
3 min read
Sep, 5, 2025
We Sold Everything To Travel Around The World And Have Visited 63 Countries So Far, Here Are Our Best Moments
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Marco Polo Season 1 Episode 2 Review: “The Wolf and the Deer”
3 min read
Dec, 18, 2014
We Found 24 Of The Most Delightfully Unnecessary Things You’ll Immediately Want
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025