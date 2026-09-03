Kaia Gerber: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Kaia Gerber
September 3, 2001
Los Angeles, California, US
25 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Kaia Gerber?
Kaia Jordan Gerber is an American model and actress with a striking resemblance to her iconic supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. Her poised presence and distinct style have quickly made her a fashion industry standout.
She garnered widespread attention with her 2017 runway debut during Fashion Week, followed by winning Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018. This early success solidified her rapid ascent in high fashion.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Los Angeles, California, Kaia Jordan Gerber was immersed in a creative household with her supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford, and businessman father, Rande Gerber. She shared her childhood with an older brother, Presley Gerber, who also pursued modeling.
Gerber attended Malibu High School, often balancing online classes with her burgeoning modeling career. This early blend of education and professional life hinted at her versatile path in entertainment and fashion.
Notable Relationships
Currently dating actor Lewis Pullman, Kaia Gerber has had several high-profile relationships, including with actors Austin Butler and Jacob Elordi. She was also briefly linked to comedian Pete Davidson in earlier years.
Gerber has no publicly confirmed children. Her relationship with Pullman, which began in early 2025, remains her most recent verified romantic partnership.
Career Highlights
Kaia Jordan Gerber’s meteoric rise in fashion began with her runway debut at New York Fashion Week in 2017. She quickly graced major shows for Chanel and Versace, solidifying her status by winning Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2018.
Beyond the runway, Gerber expanded into acting, with notable roles in the television series American Horror Story and films like Babylon and Bottoms. She also launched an Instagram book club, showcasing her literary interests.
Signature Quote
“It’s an honor when people tell me I look like my mom, but even on my best days, I’m not even close. It means so much to me.”
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