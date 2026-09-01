“Divorce Incoming”: Body Language Expert Weighs In After Justin And Hailey Bieber’s Tense Exchange At Wedding

Love was in the air at Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski’s wedding, but fans felt none of it rubbed off on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.
The couple were caught on camera having an interaction that made fans say: “Divorce incoming. He is getting bored of her.”
A body language expert analyzed the Biebers’ behavior, saying it appeared to be an “animated conversation” in public.
Love was in the air at Finneas O’Connell and Claudia Sulewski’s wedding, but fans felt none of it rubbed off on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
On Sunday, August 30, Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell tied the knot with Claudia Sulewski after eight years together.
As Billie officiated the ceremony, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin joined a star-studded guest list that included Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jason Sudeikis, Nina Dobrev, Rachel Sennott, Emma Chamberlain, and Stassie Karanikolaou.
Amid the celebrations, the Bieber couple were caught in an unusually animated exchange.
Billie Eilish officiated her brother’s wedding, attended by stars like Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Jason Sudeikis, and more
Netizens claimed “Justin & Hailey [were] bringing relationship drama to the wedding reception.”
“They hate each other,” one commented, while another claimed it was a one-sided problem, saying, “He genuinely hates her.”
“Maybe he’s pissed that his trousers don’t fit,” said another.
“These intense exchanges seem to have happened a lot of times in public between them,” one wrote.
After the interaction went viral online, body language expert Judi James shared her thoughts and said their demeanor suggested there was “tension or drama.”
“The way that Hailey looks back at her husband as he walks away after their animated conversation gives the impression of tension or drama here,” she told the Daily Mail.
A body language expert said their animated conversation gave the impression of “tension or drama”
The body language expert pointed out how the Baby singer had a “gently hunched posture.”
“The way his arms hang slightly in front of his torso makes him look less motivated and less positive here,” she added.
Despite the chatter online, Judi said it did not appear as though the couple were arguing.
“Hailey has been waving her arms and pointing, although not at him so no signal of conflict,” she told the outlet.
Justin and Hailey will be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary next month.
They first exchanged vows in front of a registrar in September 2018, after a whirlwind three month engagement, and later said ‘I Do’ in front of family and friends at a bigger ceremony the following year.
Justin and Hailey will be celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary next month
Last year, the couple welcomed their son amid widespread speculation about their marriage reaching a breaking point.
Hailey addressed the scrutiny surrounding their marriage in an interview with GQ last November.
“We’re just taking it a day at a time,” she said.
The Rhode founder said she and her husband are both “protective” of their son and that’s one thing that won’t change.
“But our life is our life and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there,” she said. “But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things.”
Hailey addressed the scrutiny surrounding their marriage in an interview with GQ
Fans questioned the state of their marriage when Justin posted a strange message last year about having a “fight” with his wife.
When Hailey landed her own Vogue cover, he wrote a message on Instagram saying: “Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight.”
He made an unexpected confession, saying he was “mean” to her because he felt “disrespected” and wanted to get “even.”
“I told hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even,” the singer added.
He went on to give an explanation for the entire scenario, saying that as people mature, they realize that “getting even” doesn’t help anything and will only hinder the desired “intimacy and connection.”
“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken,” he added.
Justin has previously spoken about being “mean” to his wife because he felt “disrespected” and wanted to get “even”
Speaking of getting “even,” the couple had a public tit-for-tat moment last year on social media.
After he celebrated Mother’s Day with the message, “love u moms but mothers day sucks a**,” Hailey returned the sentiment by writing, “Father’s Day sucks a**” under one of his posts a few weeks later.
Following the Vogue drama, a source said the couple do have fights where the Sorry singer makes Hailey “feel bad.”
“Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works,” a source told the Daily Mail a day after his post.
Although they are in love, there are plenty of times where they are “at each other’s throats,” the source added.
Hailey feels like he can always fix him, but it ends up being a “never ending circle,” a source said
“Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him. She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology,” they told the outlet.
At the time, the source said that Hailey feels like he can always fix him, but it ends up being a “never ending circle.”
“Even after marriage she’s still chase [sic] him,” one commented online
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