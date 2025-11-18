“Disturbing” Videos Of Justin Bieber As A Teen With Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Spark Concern After Arrest

Justin Bieber has been swept up in the fallout surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ recent arrest, as old videos of the two spending time together resurfaced.
Fans expressed concern about what the then-rising teen star might have been exposed to while being the protégé of the hip hop music mogul, who at the time was a dominant force in the music and entertainment industry.
Diddy was taken into custody this week and has since entered a not guilty plea for charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Social media users have been asking Justin Bieber to speak up about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ influence on his early career
Image credits: Larry Marano / Getty Images
The renewed focus on the “Last Night” rapper has sparked fresh scrutiny of his past relationships, including those with young stars like Justin. The two had also recently collaborated for a song on Diddy’s latest album released last year.
Fans and the public alike are questioning whether the young star’s close association with Diddy during his early career may have exposed him to an environment far more dangerous than it appeared at the time.
Old videos of the then-rising star spending time with Diddy have emerged in the wake of the rap mogul’s recent arrest
The “Sorry” singer, who recently welcomed a baby boy with wife Hailey Bieber, has been silent on social media for the past couple of weeks. Nevertheless, fans have posted comments on his old posts related to Diddy’s arrest.
“Diddy arested👏👏👏,” one said while another said “It’s your opportunity to speak.”
Several fans assured him that he could be at peace now that Diddy has been charged while others urged him to testify against the accused rapper.
“He got the charges bro, I hope you can live this life fully now. Xoxo,” one wrote while another said, “P Diddy is off the streets. Hope you’re at peace.”
“Diddy is finally caught you can rest,” read one recent comment on Justin’s social media post while another said, “Hope you testify against Diddy”
Another said, “SPILL THE BEANS ABOUT THE INDUSTRY.”
“Please save the other victims 🤍🤍 please speak up please,” one urged.
Several videos of a teenage Justin enjoying the high life under Diddy’s wing have also resurfaced, indicating the disgraced rapper’s influence over the Canadian-born singer’s career.
“Some are now questioning whether Justin Bieber might have been a victim of grooming and sexual abuse,” Sir Maejor wrote on X. “With growing rumors online, many are wondering whether Bieber has been contacted by federal authorities and if he will cooperate in the ongoing investigation and potential criminal proceedings.”
Some netizens believe the disgraced rapper was patting Justin down and checking for a wire in the following video
At just 13 years old, Justin was famously discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun, setting the stage for his meteoric rise in the music world.
Shortly after, he was guided by R&B icon Usher, who helped shape his early career.
The “STAY” singer’s connection with Diddy began around the time he turned 15.
As more videos and rumors circulate, there’s growing speculation about whether the “Baby” singer will cooperate with authorities in their investigation into Diddy’s alleged criminal activities
The Bad Boy Records founder stepped in as a mentor of sorts, and the two were frequently spotted working together in recording studios.
In a surprising turn, Diddy featured Justin on his 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid, where he lent his vocals to the track “Moments.”
