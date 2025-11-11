Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

by

Cats are a near-universal symbol of grace and poise – they have excellent balance and are said to always land on their feet. Even when they’re up in the air, like these 15 jumping cats at play, they retain a graceful athleticism that most of us lack – on or off the ground.

The cat’s ability to always land on its feet, which is on display in many of these pictures, is called the righting reflex. A study in 1987 that analyzed 132 cases of cats that had fallen from high-rise windows in New York discovered that their injuries would increase from floors 1-7 but would then dramatically decrease above 7 stories. One explanation could be that, after a certain distance, cats reach their non-fatal terminal velocities and are capable of spreading themselves out and gliding to reduce the severity of their injuries.

NOTE: Cats love to jump when they play, but NEVER throw them just for a photo op!

#1

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Kimera Jam

#2

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Kemal Selimovic

#3

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#4

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: reddit

#5

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#6

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Petros Mitropoulos

#7

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: David Anton Asenslo

#8

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#9

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Yura Kaprosh

#10

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Brandon Edwards

#11

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Ben Torode

#12

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Yoshiyuki Abe

#13

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#14

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Dave Emerson

#15

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#16

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Regine Heuser

#17

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: David Charouz

#18

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#19

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#20

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Peter Salovaara

#21

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Arjun Pratap

#22

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Ashley Vincent

#23

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Ruslan

#24

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Yoshiyuki Abe

#25

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#26

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Nekoji Makeibu

#27

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Yong Cyuan Chen

#28

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#29

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#30

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: en.wikipedia.org

#31

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Daniele Ferretti

#32

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#33

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#34

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#35

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#36

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#37

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Lesley Adendorff

#38

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#39

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#40

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#41

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#42

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#43

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Akimasa Harada

#44

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#45

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#46

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#47

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: Seiji Mamiya

#48

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#49

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#50

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#51

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Image source: zorzette-et-tsuki-et-nala.tumblr.com

#52

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#53

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#54

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#55

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#56

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#57

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#58

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#59

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#60

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

#61

Jumping Cats At Play Look Like Ninjas

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Video Captures What It’s Like at Every Video Game Store Ever
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2018
“I Don’t Like Small Dogs” Guy Is Won Over By A Sneaky Chihuahua Which He Now Tucks In To Sleep Every Night
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2025
Meet The OMG Cat, The Feline Who Is Always Surprised
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Dollhouse 2.05 “The Public Eye” Recap
3 min read
Dec, 14, 2009
Harley Quinn Animated
DC’s R-Rated Animated Harley Quinn Show Looks Solid
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2019
Whatever Happened to the Cast of Beverly Hillbillies?
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.