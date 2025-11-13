We Create Comics Without Any Dialogue That Have Unexpected And Sometimes Dark Endings (Part 2)

We are two buddies: Chow Hon Lam, that’s me, and Roey Li, and we believe that a great fun comic doesn’t have to have dialogue. We created the webcomic “Tu and Ted” to tell the story of their daily life in a witty way, comics without any dialogue that have unexpected and sometimes dark endings.
Today, Tu and Ted meet a new friend. A brave, cute kitten who likes jumping more than walking. His name is Jumpi! Always nice to meet a new friend!
You can never know who Tu and Ted will meet next.
More info: Instagram
#1 Kidnap
#2 Enemy Attack
#3 Comfy Bed
#4 Big Dinner
#5 Art Of Scratch
#6 Just A Paper Plane
#7 Catch A Mouse
#8 Jumpi
#9 Wanna Be
#10 Planting
