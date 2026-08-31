Julie Brown: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Julie Brown
August 31, 1958
Van Nuys, California, US
68 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Julie Brown?
Julie Ann Brown is an American actress and comedian, celebrated for her sharp satirical humor and distinctive valley girl persona. Her work consistently parodies pop culture figures and trends with a playful edge.
She first gained widespread attention with the 1988 film Earth Girls Are Easy, which she co-wrote and starred in, alongside a rising cast. The movie’s quirky premise and memorable songs quickly cemented her unique comedic voice.
Early Life and Education
A show business background influenced Julie Ann Brown early in her life in Van Nuys, California. Her parents, Leonard Francis Brown and Celia Jane Brown, both worked for NBC, and her grandfathers were involved in film production.
She attended a Catholic elementary school before moving on to Van Nuys High School and later studied acting at Los Angeles Valley College. Brown further honed her craft at the American Conservatory Theater, developing her comedic timing.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Julie Ann Brown’s personal life, including her first marriage to writer and actor Terrence E. McNally. She later married Ken Rathjen in 1994.
Brown shares one son with Rathjen, with whom she co-parents, before their divorce in 2007; she has since remained single.
Career Highlights
Julie Ann Brown’s career took off with her hit 1980s novelty songs, including “The Homecoming Queen’s Got a Gun” and “Trapped in the Body of a White Girl,” which gained significant MTV airplay. Her musical comedy led to her co-writing and starring in the 1988 cult film Earth Girls Are Easy.
She further expanded her reach by hosting the popular MTV comedy and music-video show Just Say Julie, where she interviewed celebrities and performed comedic skits. Brown also notably created and starred in the satirical television film Medusa: Dare to Be Truthful.
Signature Quote
“I’ve always loved Madonna. I just want to be her, but with more comedy.”
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