Julianne Hough: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Julianne Hough: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Julianne Hough

July 20, 1988

Orem, Utah, US

38 Years Old

Cancer

Julianne Hough: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Julianne Hough?

Julianne Alexandra Hough is an American dancer, singer, and actress known for her versatile talent and captivating stage presence. She effortlessly moves between musical, acting, and television roles, showcasing a dynamic career path.

Her breakout moment arrived in 2007 when she joined Dancing with the Stars as a professional, securing back-to-back victories. This success quickly catapulted her into the national spotlight, establishing her as a prominent figure in entertainment.

Early Life and Education

A talent for dance emerged early in Julianne Hough’s life, nurtured within her Mormon family in Orem, Utah. Her parents, Bruce and Marianne Hough, both had a background in dance, and all four of her grandparents were also dancers.

At age ten, she moved to London with her brother Derek to study at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, receiving rigorous training in various dance forms, singing, and theater. She also attended Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem and later Las Vegas Academy and Alta High School upon returning to the US.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Julianne Hough’s public life, including relationships with country singer Chuck Wicks and television personality Ryan Seacrest. She later married professional hockey player Brooks Laich.

Hough and Laich married in July 2017 but announced their separation in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022. She has no children.

Career Highlights

Julianne Hough’s career launched with two consecutive wins on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, where she also earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography. Her self-titled debut album topped the Billboard Country charts.

Beyond dance and music, Hough expanded into acting, starring in films like Footloose and Rock of Ages. She has also co-founded Fresh Vine Wines and launched KINRGY, a dance-based fitness platform.

She has served as a judge on Dancing with the Stars and America’s Got Talent, returning to host Dancing with the Stars in 2023.

Signature Quote

“I’d feel a little bit dead inside, if I didn’t have dancing. It’s such a way of expression and exercise and life and love.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Knitted Klimt
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
30 Funny Memes That Will Make Every Introvert Laugh Out Loud
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Khaby Lame: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2026
Woman Lets Best Friend Third-Wheel In Her Relationship, Ends Up Alone
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, Share What Life Lesson Did You Learn The Hard Way? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin Season 1 Episode 20 Review: “Chapter Twenty”
3 min read
Apr, 28, 2015