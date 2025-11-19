Neighbors Don’t Care About Complaints, Regret It After They’re Still Suffering 4 Years Later

Most of us have probably dealt with a noisy neighbor at some point, but one man on Reddit had a truly infuriating bunch living nearby.
The family next door wasn’t just loud—they constantly threw parties, left trash everywhere, and made life miserable for the entire neighborhood.
After countless complaints to the police led nowhere, the fed-up man decided it was time to take matters into his own hands. Keep reading to see how he got his revenge.
This man’s neighbors were an incredibly frustrating bunch who wouldn’t stop partying and littering
Image credits: Curtis Adams (not the actual photo)
Fed up with their behavior, he decided to plan a petty revenge that would make them regret it
Image credits: Maurício Mascaro (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Magda Ehlers (not the actual photo)
Image credits: AgreeableIndustry321
The etiquette of dealing with noisy neighbors
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
Dealing with noisy neighbors is never fun, as OP’s experience shows. But according to experts, there are often better ways to handle the situation without resorting to extreme measures.
As tempting as it may be to confront your neighbor immediately, try approaching them with respect first. The best time to introduce yourself to neighbors is before a conflict arises, says Trenette Wilson, an etiquette expert in Dallas. However, if you missed that chance and now need to address a problem, it’s still possible to build goodwill.
Take a moment to calm down. “You definitely want to breathe, and just kind of catch yourself because you can be so angry that it can come off as rude,” Wilson advises. “You want to be friendly with them and open with them, and introduce yourself.” She suggests starting the conversation with something light and casual, like, “It sounds like you all had a really good time last night.”
Getting to know your neighbors can help you see things from their perspective. For instance, if they just welcomed a new baby or adopted a rescue dog, you might be more understanding. Ask questions to find out what’s going on. If they’re renovating, see if there’s a timeline for when the work will be finished, so you know when to expect some peace and quiet. Or if the noise is coming from everyday activities like mowing the lawn, you could offer a time that works better for everyone.
Find solutions together
Image credits: LinkedIn Sales Navigator (not the actual photo)
When discussing a complaint with your neighbor, it’s often helpful to have a solution in mind, recommends Elaine Swann, a lifestyle and etiquette expert and founder of the Swann School of Protocol. “If the person is practicing music, say, ‘Hey, it’s great that you’re talented and learning, but if you’re ever unsure about the noise level, here’s my contact information. Call me anytime and I’ll let you know,’” she says. “This way, the person will feel connected with you. They’ll know where you live and how to reach you.”
It can also be useful to familiarize yourself with neighborhood rules. Communities sometimes have guidelines that you can reference. “A particular neighborhood may have an ordinance for noise after certain hours or parking rules. If that’s the case, you can point out those guidelines as part of your conversation,” Swann notes.
If your concerns continue to be ignored, it might be time to start documenting the disturbances. Keep a record of dates and times when the noise occurs, or use your phone to record it. This evidence can support your case if you need to involve a third party, such as your landlord or the HOA, or even present it to your neighbor again to show that this is an ongoing nuisance.
When all attempts to resolve the situation fail, escalating further might be the only option. Local officials could step in, or, in some cases, you might need to contact the police. However, proceed with caution: bringing in a third party can almost guarantee tension with neighbors. “Be cordial towards them—show them exactly how you want to coexist,” Swann says. “When you see them later on, they may be upset—but say hello. If they don’t respond right away, or it’s a rough sort of hello, just continue with those pleasantries. Show neighborly kindness towards one another until things soften.” And if they don’t, Swann adds, “continue to do the right thing. Keep depositing cordial behavior towards that person and, eventually, you will get it back.”
Commenters said they understood the man’s pain and shared similar experiences with annoying neighbors
Some, however, felt he was being immature for the way he dealt with the situation
Follow Us