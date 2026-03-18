Julia Goldani Telles: Bio And Career Highlights

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Julia Goldani Telles: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Julia Goldani Telles

March 18, 1995

Los Angeles, California, US

31 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Julia Goldani Telles?

Julia Goldani Telles is an American actress known for her precise physicality and emotionally layered performances. Her work often brings a compelling depth to complex characters.

She first gained notice playing Sasha Torres in the ABC Family series Bunheads, which highlighted her ballet background and keen dramatic timing. Telles then achieved broader recognition portraying Whitney Solloway in the Showtime drama The Affair for five seasons.

Early Life and Education

Born in Los Angeles, California, Julia Goldani Telles moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at nearly two years old with her Brazilian mother and Mexican father. She discovered ballet at age five in Brazil, continuing her rigorous training upon returning to Los Angeles.

At 13, she relocated to New York City to attend the Professional Children’s School, training at both the School of American Ballet and Ballet Academy East. An injury later redirected her path to acting, and she pursued studies at Columbia University.

Notable Relationships

Julia Goldani Telles maintains a private personal life, with no widely reported high-profile romantic relationships. She is currently unmarried.

Public records consistently indicate she has no children, and she has not publicly confirmed any ongoing partnerships.

Career Highlights

Julia Goldani Telles cemented her acting career with prominent roles in acclaimed television dramas. She first rose to recognition as Sasha Torres in the ABC Family series Bunheads, showcasing her exceptional ballet skills.

She then delivered a compelling five-season performance as Whitney Solloway in the Showtime drama The Affair, which garnered widespread critical attention for its complex narrative. More recently, Telles headlined the third season of the Starz anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.

These roles have established her as a versatile performer, navigating both comedic and dramatic storytelling with skill.

Signature Quote

“I’ve always been ambitious in everything I do. It’s so hard in this industry. I’m going to fight for things and compete with myself.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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