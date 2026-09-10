jschlatt: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
jschlatt
September 10, 1999
New York City, US
27 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is jschlatt?
American YouTuber Johnathan Schlatt is a prolific content creator known for his sharp wit and diverse digital presence. He has built a significant following across multiple platforms with his gaming, commentary, and satirical content.
He first gained widespread attention with his viral 2018 video “Elon r u OK,” a commentary that quickly amassed millions of views. His distinct blend of humor and satirical takes resonated with a broad online audience.
Early Life and Education
Born in New York City, Johnathan Schlatt nurtured an early interest in technology and music, playing the cello throughout his middle and high school years.
He pursued computer science and cybersecurity in college before ultimately dropping out in 2019 to fully embrace his career in online content creation. He has at times claimed to have attended Harvard University.
Notable Relationships
Johnathan Schlatt maintains a private personal life, and publicly available information confirms he is currently single.
He has no publicly known children or confirmed relationships at present.
Career Highlights
Johnathan Schlatt achieved significant online success with his breakthrough 2018 video “Elon r u OK,” which garnered over 26 million views. He continued to gain popularity through his gaming and commentary content, including his highly acclaimed video essay A Tribute to Minecraft.
Beyond his YouTube and streaming endeavors, he expanded into entrepreneurship, becoming a co-owner of the energy drink company Gamer Supps and the pre-built gaming computer company Starforge Systems.
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