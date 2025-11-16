Hey Pandas, What Language Do You Want To Learn, Or Have Already Learned? (Closed)

I speak African and English, but I am currently learning Spanish. What about you?
#1
Sign language! I think it could be really useful
#2
I know Hindi, a little Punjabi, i’m learning French, and I obviously know English.
#3
for my language credits i plan to learn asl
#4
I know a bit of asl (I can introduce myself and other people and I know the alphabet, and a few other words) but I’m planning to learn French in high school
#5
spanish, bc i have to, and russian bc its frickin sick
#6
I am learning Hebrew, but also want to learn Spanish.
#7
I know English, Urdu (and therefore, most of Hindi), and I’m learning French.
I’d like to learn Punjabi and Turkish.
#8
I speak Russian and English, but rn i’m trying to learn Ukrainian too
#9
I speak Hindi as my mother tongue, then I learned English in school (an obsession with vocabulary which is still lively). Now English is my preferred conversation language. Moreover, I am learning Japanese and Sign language along with a wee bit of Korean and French.
#10
My languages, in order:
1) Basic ASL before I could talk (mostly forgotten)
2) English (my primary language)
3) Some Spanish (they spoke Spanish to us at my daycare, which I have almost completely forgotten)
4) Chinese to communicate with my pre-k bestie, taught by her while I helped teach her English (Don’t speak it anymore)
More recent (2021-present):
5) Russian, which I started learning because of the episode in Grimm called Red Menace and it sounded cool. Barely speak it, learning with Duolingo
6) Spanish, again. Not much improvement
7) Italian mainly because of Maneskin, and it also sounds cool
#11
i’m learning french in school
#12
I want to learn Spanish and French. No reason. Just for fun.
#13
I know there is no real reason to, but I want to learn aurebesh(star wars) and standard galactic. In terms of real languages, I think swedish or polish would be cool!
#14
I’m learning French, planning on learning Japanese!
#15
I’d like to learn hindi/Punjabi, as it would make it easier to communicate with the older generation of my extended family. Also ASL would be useful. I’m also learning French (because it’s a pretty popular language) and Ancient Greek (because the myths are fun).
I also know Dutch
#16
I know French, Spanish, & English. Am working on being fluent in Italian. Would love to learn Japanese and German.
#17
I know English, Marathi and Hindi. I need to learn Kannada and French
#18
I want to learn French and Japanese bc my favorite show is French and I love anime. (I learn a bit whenever I watch Demon Slayer lol)
#19
I want to learn Japanese. But my laziness is not allowing me
#20
telugu is my native language and i speak english too. i am learning asl in my own time and im learning french at school
#21
I started on Japanese 20 days ago so I know next to nothing still. I did dabble with learning it back when I was anime obsessed, but knowing how to call someone a “idiot perv” doesn’t really translate to real world. Gotta say knowing some Chinese helps with the writing though.
#22
ASL
#23
um either auslan (australian sign language) bc it would be rlly useful and ive been wanting to learn it for a while now OR croatian bc im a quarter croatian and i wanna learn the language and it also sounds SO NICE
#24
I know english (obviously) and want to learn Spanish, German, and ASL
#25
I learned Japanese for 5 years in Primary school, 2 semesters of French and Chinese in high school. I wish I had kept using them as I have forgotten most of it. I have also been learning Irish on and off for a few years on Duolingo. I wish I had someone else to practice it with to become more familiar. I am interested in language development in general, and have picked up a few phrases from random languages in writing and from tv series.
#26
Learning Arabic, want to learn Japanese and Spanish, intermediate level of sign language, and some Urdu/Hindi
#27
I took 2 years of spanish in school and never used it, even in Texas. My best friend for the last 10 years speaks spanish and thankfully some english. My grandparents spoke german. I picked up a little of those. I live on the Quebec border so the most useful now would be french since signs in Vermont are in English and French
#28
I’m learning Japanese bc I want to go to Japan one day
#29
French. I’m currently in the middle of the course that I’m taking. It’s a really fun language!
#30
Apart from my native language, English, I speak French. I have also studied Maori, Latin, Old English, Middle English and Middle French (High School and University studies). I have a few words in Samoan and Irish. My father spoke Samoan, Mandarin and Cantonese plus some Huk. He picked these up as a boy in 1930’s Dunedin plus during his service in the NZ Navy. Samoan, he learned in the 1980’s so he could communicate with our many Samoan customers in Auckland. My mother spoke Maori which she learned as a girl growing up in 1930’s Kawhia, New Zealand. Our ancestors were English, Irish, Scots and German so no family influences language wise. It’s true that once you learn one language, the next ones are easier. Especially true when the languages are related.
#31
Italian. Mainly because we’re vacationing there. I almost need speech therapy to form and say these new (to me) words and phrases.
#32
I learnt English, Russian and latin in school. Planning to learn Italian.
Honestly very surprised by the amount of people learning French…you guys are brave. Quick question: how do you learn when and when not to pronounce the the letters? It comes naturally for us but for learners how does that go, since a lot of the time there’s no logic (and too many rules)?
