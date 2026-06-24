JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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The woman who was filmed emptying a public trash can and then stealing it during New York City’s Knicks championship parade has faced the consequences of her actions.

Footage shows Angie Báez dressed in a Knicks outfit, dumping the contents of a limited-edition blue-and-orange trash can onto a Manhattan sidewalk.

The 40-year-old is seen walking off with the stolen bin, while a separate video shows her riding the subway with the receptacle.

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: WorldLatinHoney

Under New York City law, theft of property valued under $1,000 is charged as petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

For first-time offenders, the consequences are usually a fine, summons, or community service. Littering could bring additional penalties.

Though the NYPD said on Saturday (June 20) that Báez had not been charged with a crime, JPMorgan Chase decided to fire her after the video of her stealing the trash can began circulating on social media.

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: WorldLatinHoney

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

According to her LinkedIn page, the Knicks superfan had been promoted to Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at the bank more than a year ago.

A JPMorgan Chase spokesperson told The Post that the bank decided to terminate her after looking into the incident. 

“This employee is no longer with the company,” the spokesperson stated. 

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: theinfatuation

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Báez previously worked as Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at New York-based review website The Infatuation.

In a bio on The Infatuation’s website, the 40-year-old is described as someone whose “dedication to making a positive impact shines through in every aspect of her work.” 

“Angie’s efforts have helped position [The Infatuation] as a trailblazer in the pursuit of a more equitable and relatable food media industry,” her bio reads. 

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: armor123123

She is praised as one of the “brightest voices” in the space.

“As a vibrant mosaic of Dominican heritage, Bronx roots, and a passion for storytelling, creativity, and culture, Angie continues to lead the way towards a more inclusive and equitable future for food media, leaving an indelible mark on The Infatuation and everything she touches,” the publication added.

Báez reportedly co-founded a queer and Black talent agency, Same Page Co., which is focused on “increasing representation and equity in media and industry.”

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: DJJUANYTO

The Knicks fan previously held similar positions focused on increasing diversity at other well-known companies.

She served as Diversity & Inclusion Program Lead at Squarespace and held leadership roles in Diversity & Inclusion at Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson’s Bay, and Saks Off 5th.

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: GennaroPierroIt

The bank’s decision to terminate Báez over the petty theft polarized social media users. X user @mikitaposts wrote, “I understand that theft is a crime, but why should she lose her job over that?”

The user said her behavior was “cringe” but argued that it did not justify firing the 40-year-old woman.

Many others disagreed, with one person writing, “Theft and littering. Making more work for city workers. When you operate at that high of a level within an organization, your actions reflect on that organization’s values, whether you want them to or not.”

A video shows Báez riding the subway with the stolen Knicks trash can

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: TheDejaKing

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) told The Post in a statement that Báez’s actions were illegal and constituted “antisocial behaviors” that do not represent “what New Yorkers do.”

“On top of all that, doing both on camera is incredibly stupid,” the sanitation department added.

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: WorldLatinHoney

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

Image credits: spacebabykraze

The incident occurred during celebrations marking the Knicks’ NBA championship, which ended a 50-year drought and drew large crowds across New York City.

The celebrations following the basketball team’s win over the San Antonio Spurs resulted in 63 arrests, the NYPD said.

Videos showed rowdy New Yorkers setting school buses ablaze, jumping on taxis, and using bats to destroy cars.

The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs to win their first NBA championship since 1973

On June 13, the night of the win, Knicks fans were arrested on charges including disorderly conduct, a***ult on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and obstruction of governmental administration.

A 17-year-old boy was also rushed to the hospital after suffering a firearm wound to the foot.

The teenager was reportedly transported to hospital in an NYPD vehicle as an ambulance couldn’t access 43rd Street due to the crowds.

Three suspects were taken into custody, and a firearm was recovered from the scene. 

Police said there were also four slashings or stabbings that took place that night.

Anticipating the violent scenes that would unfold that evening, Knicks owner James Dolan interrupted player Josh Hart’s press conference to urge fans to be careful.

“We need to tell everybody in New York that we know that they’re celebrating, we want them to have a great time,” he said. “Please be safe. Don’t get hurt, don’t hurt anybody.”

JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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JPMorgan Exec Who Emptied Knicks Trashcan On Street And Stole It Faces Huge Karma In Major Update

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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