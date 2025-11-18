People Are Horrified By Resurfaced 2016 Blake Lively Interview – It Made The Journalist Want To Quit

An old interview with Blake Lively has resurfaced, and it’s so cringeworthy that the interviewer nearly quit her job because of it.
The Gossip Girl alum has been busy promoting her new film, It Ends With Us—an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel.
However, the buzz surrounding the movie isn’t all positive. Whispers of behind-the-scenes tension between the 36-year-old actress and director and co-star Justin Baldoni have been swirling.
Many fans are also not too thrilled with how Blake has been promoting the film, accusing her of downplaying the serious issue of domestic violence, which is a central theme of the story.
An old interview featuring Blake Lively has gone viral, with the interviewer left considering the idea of quitting her job
Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Image credits: blakelively
Amid all the drama, things did not work in favor of the red carpet regular after the resurfacing of her 2016 interview with her co-star Parker Posey, where they promoted their Woody Allen film, Cafe Society.
Journalist Kjersti Flaa dusted off the old interview and shared it online with the title: “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job.”
The interview started with Kjersti congratulating Blake on being pregnant with baby No. 2, saying, “Congrats on your little bump.”
However, Blake did not have a warm “thank you” to offer. Instead, she cheekily replied, “Congrats on YOUR little bump,” despite Kjersti not being pregnant.
The awkwardness in the interview only escalated from there.
When the journalist began talking about the period drama film, she asked the two stars whether they enjoyed wearing the 1930s-themed costumes.
The Gossip Girl alum has been facing backlash for her promotional approach to the film It Ends With Us, being accused of downplaying the film’s serious themes of domestic violence
Image credits: blakelively
While Parker began responding, Blake interrupted her and questioned whether the male co-stars would be asked the same question about costumes, suggesting a double standard.
Although Kjersti said she would be asking them the same question, Blake seemingly ignored her input and continued having a conversation with Parker.
The interviewer’s frustration was visible as the actresses continued to sideline her throughout the interview.
“Is it not ok to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?” an exasperated Kjersti wrote on YouTube after sharing the clip.
“Let me know what you think in the comments,” the journalist added, and viewers were more than willing to comply.
In the 2016 interview shared by journalist Kjersti Flaa, Blake responded sarcastically to a congratulatory comment about her pregnancy and went on to create a tense atmosphere
Image credits: Kjersti Flaa
Image credits: Kjersti Flaa
“You congratulated her on her pregnancy and she called you fat?? Also woody allen ??” said one commenter, while another chimed in, “Asking about wardrobe for a period piece movie is a normal question! I’m so sorry they treated you this way.”
“They’re purposely trying to humiliate this woman. Unbelievable. These ladies are acting like mean teenagers,” read a third comment.
A fourth said, “The way they don’t even look at the journalist when answering questions is demeaning and rude af. Wow.”
Some believed it was ironic of Blake to try and take a feminist stance while starring in a Woody Allen film, given the sexual abuse allegations against him.
“I can’t believe how rude Blake Lively is,” read one comment on the below interview
Image credits: kjersti_flaa
“Her saying that no one would ask the men the clothes question and trying to act like a good feminist while she’s in a woody allen movie. i have to laugh,” one said.
After the interview went viral, Kjersti said she was “touched” by all the support she received.
“Thank you to all you wonderful people out there who have sent me so many messages with support after I posted this interview. I am truly touched,” she wrote in an Instagram Story.
Throughout the press tour for It Ends With Us, Blake has faced criticism for her promotion of the movie, which has faced scrutiny for its handling of domestic violence.
The story focuses on the generational cycle of domestic violence, following flower shop owner Lily Bloom (played by Blake) as she navigates an abusive relationship with Ryle Kincaid, portrayed by Justin.
Critics on social media expressed frustration over Blake’s focus on personal promotions rather than the darker themes in It Ends With Us
Image credits: Jake’s Takes
While Blake has occasionally touched on the movie’s darker themes during her interviews, her promotional efforts have been notably lighthearted. For instance, she has emphasized her floral outfits, referencing her character’s name and profession, and she encouraged viewers to “grab your friends, wear your florals” in a promotional post for the film.
Additionally, she has used the press tour to promote her drinks company, Betty Buzz, and her newly launched hair care line. In one social media post, she shared a video of a “girl talk” with some of the other women featured in the movie, captioning it with, “I’m gonna be sad when marketing is over and I don’t have excuses to sit on my couch dressed up with you ladies.”
During the conversation, none of the women made a mention of the important subjects covered in the story.
Unlike the red carpet diva, her co-star Justin Baldoni has focused on serious discussions about domestic abuse during the press tour
Image credits: Page Six
In stark contrast, Justin has taken a more serious approach to promoting the film and has been doing his interviews solo. He has actively supported the anti-domestic abuse nonprofit No More and focused his interviews on the subject of domestic abuse.
Blake’s lighthearted promotion of the film has infuriated several internet users, who hoped she would use the press tour to highlight the movie’s darker themes.
“As a DV (Domestic Violence) survivor, I am absolutely disgusted by the cutesy way this film is being promoted. Like it’s a rom-com, grab your girls and your florals? I wish you could feel empathy to the deep and dark things myself and other women have had to experience. Instead of making it about florals and sparkles,” one person wrote on Instagram.
“Disappointed that your promoting YOUR OWN hair care products and flower dresses rather then shining more light on DV,” another said.
Blake said in an interview clip that her character being a “survivor” and “victim” are “huge things to be” but are “not her identity”
“It seems there were two separate agendas. You have Justin on one end advocating for domestic violence survivors,” one person shared in a TikTok video. “And then on the other side, you have Blake saying, ‘Go put on a floral dress, go out with your girlies, and come to the theater, it’s gonna be a great time.’”
Following the backlash, Blake shared a domestic violence hotline on her Instagram Story with a message about intimate partner violence.
“1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the U.S. alone have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram.
“Intimate partner violence affects all genders, including more than 12 million people every year in the United States. Everyone deserves relationships free from domestic violence,” she went on to say.
Some netizens believe Blake and her co-star Parker Posey were deliberately trying to “humiliate” the interviewer in the 2016 clip
