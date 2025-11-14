After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

by

Last year, 35-year-old Oriini Kaipara fulfilled her lifelong dream of getting a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women. Following this decision, the woman made history by becoming the first employed TV news presenter with a facial tattoo. Kaipara, who is a mother of 4, lives in Auckland, New Zealand and currently works for TVNZ, made headlines in 2017 when a DNA test revealed that she is 100% Māori.

More info: Facebook

After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

Image credits: dopestbabiesmama

While Kaipara’s decision was accepted by her employees, it’s clear that both viewers and people around her had varied reactions. It prompted Taj Anwar Baoll to share a very similar experience her coworker went through in order to educate people on how to be more respectful not only to other people’s appearance, but their spiritual practices, too.

After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

Image credits: dopestbabiesmama

In her viral post, Baoll discusses what sort of behavior is completely inappropriate and summarizes it by saying: “What it boils down to really… is stop being entitled and nosy. Everything ain’t for you to know OR understand”

After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

Image credits: dopestbabiesmama

Kaipara hopes that her moko kauae will brake barriers for other people, too.  “The feedback has been amazing, it’s been really humbling. I did my best and that’s all I wanted. It’s not just about me, it’s about taking opportunities and opening up opportunities for moko wearers, for Māori – I don’t want this to be a one-hit wonder,”  she told the Herald.

After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

Here’s how people reacted to Baoll’s post

After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful
After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meadow Flowers Look Like Impressionistic Paintings Near My Home In Poland
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Puma Rescued From A Contact-Type Zoo Can’t Be Released Into The Wild, Lives As A Spoiled House Cat
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Woman Adopts A Dog To Deal With Anxiety, And The Dog Adopts Her Kitten
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Selfie 2.0”
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2015
What is the Cast of “Dukes of Hazzard” up to Today?
3 min read
May, 25, 2018
Inspirational “Anne With An E” Quotes
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.