After A News Presenter Gets A Visible Face Tattoo, This Woman Educates People On How To Be Respectful

Last year, 35-year-old Oriini Kaipara fulfilled her lifelong dream of getting a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women. Following this decision, the woman made history by becoming the first employed TV news presenter with a facial tattoo. Kaipara, who is a mother of 4, lives in Auckland, New Zealand and currently works for TVNZ, made headlines in 2017 when a DNA test revealed that she is 100% Māori.
While Kaipara’s decision was accepted by her employees, it’s clear that both viewers and people around her had varied reactions. It prompted Taj Anwar Baoll to share a very similar experience her coworker went through in order to educate people on how to be more respectful not only to other people’s appearance, but their spiritual practices, too.
In her viral post, Baoll discusses what sort of behavior is completely inappropriate and summarizes it by saying: “What it boils down to really… is stop being entitled and nosy. Everything ain’t for you to know OR understand”
Kaipara hopes that her moko kauae will brake barriers for other people, too. “The feedback has been amazing, it’s been really humbling. I did my best and that’s all I wanted. It’s not just about me, it’s about taking opportunities and opening up opportunities for moko wearers, for Māori – I don’t want this to be a one-hit wonder,” she told the Herald.
Here’s how people reacted to Baoll’s post
