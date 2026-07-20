Josh Holloway: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Josh Holloway: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Josh Holloway

July 20, 1969

San Jose, California, US

57 Years Old

Cancer

Josh Holloway: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Josh Holloway?

American actor Josh Holloway brings a rugged charisma to his diverse roles, consistently delivering compelling performances across television and film. His striking presence and versatile acting style have made him a recognizable figure in the entertainment industry.

He captured global attention as James “Sawyer” Ford on the acclaimed ABC series Lost. The show became a cultural phenomenon, earning him widespread recognition and a dedicated fanbase.

Early Life and Education

Born in San Jose, California, Joshua Lee Holloway’s family moved to Georgia when he was two, where he was raised as the second of four boys by a nurse mother and a surveyor father. He developed a deep interest in movies from a young age.

Holloway attended Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia, graduating in 1987. He briefly studied at the University of Georgia, leaving after one quarter due to financial constraints, before pursuing a modeling career.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has not been a feature of Josh Holloway’s life, as he married Yessica Kumala on October 1, 2004, after meeting her in a Los Angeles bar.

Holloway and Kumala have two children: a daughter, born in 2009, and a son, born in 2014. The couple remains married and continues to raise their family.

Career Highlights

Josh Holloway’s breakthrough arrived with his iconic portrayal of James “Sawyer” Ford on the ABC series Lost, which aired from 2004 to 2010. The show garnered immense critical acclaim and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006.

Following Lost, Holloway expanded his visibility, starring in the science fiction drama Colony and having a recurring role in the hit Western series Yellowstone. He also notably appeared in the Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol movie.

He collected a Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television for his role on Lost in 2010, cementing Holloway as a fixture in modern television and film.

Signature Quote

“I wanted to do everything. I wanted to be a pilot. I wanted to be a secret agent. I wanted to be a fireman and a doctor, all that. So I related that through movies and stuff.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Went To Venice And Brought Back Some Black And White Pictures
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Daily Guess The Timeline Game #074 (Jun 05, 2026)
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2026
This Dad Should Win An Award For Building An Incredible 14-Meter Dinosaur Jungle Gym For His Kids
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Almost Every Day Of October I Worked On One Big Illustration, Here’s The Result (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
GF Finds A Perfect Way To Embarrass P.E. Teacher For Berating Her BF For His Period
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
A First Look Teaser at Hulu Original “Castle Rock”
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2017