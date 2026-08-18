Josephine Langford: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Josephine Langford
August 18, 1997
Perth, Australia
29 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Josephine Langford?
Josephine Eliza Langford is an Australian actress recognized for her compelling dramatic performances and keen emotional depth. She often brings vulnerability to complex characters on screen.
She gained widespread attention as Tessa Young in the After film series, which developed a dedicated global fanbase. Langford then solidified her presence in various subsequent film projects.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Applecross, a riverside suburb of Perth, Western Australia, Josephine Langford was the youngest daughter of Stephen Langford, a flying doctor, and Elizabeth Green, a pediatrician. Her older sister, Katherine, also pursued an acting career.
She developed an early interest in music, learning to play the saxophone, violin, and piano, even winning a “Song of the Year” award at age ten for her original song “Shadows.” Langford began taking acting classes at 13 and later attended Perth Film School.
Notable Relationships
Josephine Langford maintains a very private personal life, and her dating history has not been publicly documented or confirmed by the actress.
She has no known children and, to date, has not publicly confirmed any romantic partner.
Career Highlights
Josephine Langford’s career is prominently defined by her starring role as Tessa Young in the After film series, which adapted Anna Todd’s popular novels. The franchise became a global phenomenon, grossing significant box office returns.
Beyond the After series, Langford expanded her repertoire with roles such as Emma Cunningham in the Netflix film Moxie and Zoey Miller in The Other Zoey.
Her performance as Tessa Young earned her a Teen Choice Award, cementing her recognition among young adult audiences.
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