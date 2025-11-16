Hey Pandas, What’s The Weirdest Shower Thought You’ve Ever Heard? (Closed)

Share the weirdest shower thoughts you’ve ever heard or had.
#1
What if everyone sees colors differently but they call them the same name? Like one person’s yellow color could look completely different from what another person sees and we would have no way of knowing because we call them the same thing (not talking about colorblind people. that’s different.)
#2
some dolphins bite people, viciously throw around octopi, get high off pufferfish anxiety, and murder other animals for fun..but they never get the rep that sharks do. They always get portrayed as cute little water puppies, which some are, but they have another side to them that none of the movies talk about. A film about cute dolphins murdering people would be a hit!
#3
Not so much a shower thought, but I was once in my bathtub, sick with a high fever. Don’t know why, but I was thinking about shapes and then geometry. The suddenly everything made sense. I wasn’t solving any new equations or anything, and already understood how the math worked… but I suddenly knew WHY, and how to think of it differently…. I called my mom, and she was quite worried I was having a medical issue. I was cognizant enough to record my thoughts down before it slipped away from me once my fever broke.
#4
How did humans figure out how to reproduce ?
I just thought this in my most recent shower.
#5
You can manually breathe, blink, and swallow just by thinking about it but one day our bodies just decided to breathe, blink, and swallow for us.
#6
If two mind readers are reading each other’s mind, then who’s mind is being read?
#7
Mine is how adults brag how cheap there stuff is, but how teenagers brag how expensive there stuff is!😅
#8
👏
#9
In the movie “Avatar”, the Na’vi control mounts by using their hair tentacles to form a sort of mental link. This is the same way they mate with one another. So, an entire race of people discovered flight because one person far back in history said, essentially…”Hold my beer, I’m gonna stick my penis in that bird creature”
#10
