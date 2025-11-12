11 Images Showing What My Normal” Photos Look Like Before And After Photoshop”

When I first became interested in photography, I claimed to be a “purest”. I would not do any post processing on my images, claiming that it would be “cheating” to do so. My husband, an artistic genius, told me that it was truly more professional to learn and apply some sort of editing technique to my images. I finally heeded his advice, and learned to edit. I can honestly say, that I now enjoy the editing process as much, if not more, than the photography itself.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

Patrick Penrose
