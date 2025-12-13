Joseph Garrett: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Joseph Garrett: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Joseph Garrett

December 13, 1990

Portsmouth, England

35 Years Old

Sagittarius

Who Is Joseph Garrett?

Joseph Mark Garrett is an English YouTuber, commentator, and author, recognized for his child-friendly demeanor and captivating storytelling. He rose to digital prominence through his engaging video game content, particularly within the Minecraft community.

His breakout moment arrived with the immense popularity of his Minecraft series, “Stampy’s Lovely World,” which amassed billions of views. This long-running adventure cemented his status as a beloved figure among young audiences.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Havant, Hampshire, England, Joseph Mark Garrett developed an early affinity for video games and animation. His mother, Katherine, managed his social media, while his father, a graphics artist, contributed to his channel artwork.

Garrett pursued his passion by studying TV and video production at Southampton Solent University, where he also co-hosted a student radio program.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Joseph Garrett’s personal life, including a relationship with Melanie Candy. He later began dating fellow Minecraft YouTuber Kye Bates.

Garrett married Kye Bates in 2019, with whom he shared a home and pets; however, their separation was publicly announced in early 2025.

Career Highlights

Joseph Garrett’s career is defined by the enduring success of Minecraft’s “Stampy’s Lovely World” series, which spanned over 800 episodes and garnered billions of views. In 2014, his YouTube channel was among the top ten most watched globally.

He launched the educational series Wonder Quest in collaboration with Maker Studios and Disney, bringing learning to a younger audience through Minecraft. Garrett also authored children’s books, including “Stampy’s Lovely Book.”

To date, he has set a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to make and display ten cakes in Minecraft.

Signature Quote

“You’ve changed more than I have, and that’s okay.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My Emmy 2018 Predictions: Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
3 min read
Sep, 6, 2018
Woman Takes The Same New Year’s Pic 10 Years In A Row And Someone Noticed She Hasn’t Aged A Bit
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Review – White Collar 2.05 “Unfinished Business”
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2010
“Needs To Be Punished To The Fullest”: Sister Who Spent Years Searching For Disabled Brother Finds Horrifying Truth
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2025
People Won’t Stop Demanding The Mona Lisa To Be Cleaned, So Someone Just Explained What Would Happen
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Their Motives Are Absolutely Disgusting”: Guy Refuses To Be Stepdad After Kids Reveal Their Reasons
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025