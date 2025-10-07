Power Couple Playbook: Jonathan Owens’ Net Worth Continues To Grow As Biles Joins The Game

Once overlooked as an undrafted rookie, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens has emerged as an NFL standout, now recognized as a headline-worthy earner. After breaking into the league without a draft pick, he’s crafted a personal brand that stretches beyond the field.
Thanks in large part to his high-profile marriage to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, the couple’s shared spotlight has transformed their financial narrative into a full-blown power-couple saga.
Snapshot of Jonathan Owens’ Net Worth in 2025
Estimates of Jonathan Owens’ net worth in 2024 land between $2 million and $7 million, according to multiple sources as of early 2025.
The lower end, cited by Celebrity Net Worth, reflects earnings before his latest contract. Higher projections factor in increased visibility, shared assets with Simone Biles, and his expanding brand value. The range exists because public estimates rarely account for private investments or personal spending.
Most celebrity net worth figures rely on disclosed salaries, not complete financial portfolios.
In Jonathan’s case, a significant income bump arrived in 2024. PlayerProfile reports that he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Chicago Bears in March. This contract alone elevated his projected wealth for 2025.
Early Life and Undrafted Journey
Jonathan James Owens was born on July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri, where his early love for sports quickly became evident. At Christian Brothers College High School, he played linebacker under Coach Scott Pingel, earning Linebacker of the Year honors, as well as All-Conference and All-District selections. These accolades helped launch his college career.
He went on to play for Missouri Western State University, redshirting in 2013 before transitioning to a defensive back role. In his final season in 2017, Owens was named MWSU Male Student-Athlete of the Year, made the Second-Team All-MIAA list, and earned a spot on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Owens turned pro in 2018. The Green Bay Packers noted that he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western, thanks to a rookie camp invitation and persistent early grind.
His rookie year was cut short by a knee injury during training camp, placing him on injured reserve for the entire 2018 season.
Reflecting on the moment, he wrote on Instagram, “2018 was one of the most challenging years of my life. Went from signing a priority free agent deal with Arizona and feeling on top of the world to tearing my ACL in a non-contact drill in the first few weeks of practice.”
He was waived by Arizona in 2019 and soon began his pro career in earnest with the Houston Texans.
NFL Contract Growth
Jonathan Owens’ contract earnings have climbed steadily, from practice squad deals to a multi-million dollar contract with the Chicago Bears (per Sportskeeda).
In 2019, he signed with the Houston Texans’ practice squad under a one-year deal worth $570,000. It marked his first official NFL signing after his release from Arizona. At the time, he wrote on Instagram, “Never doubted his plan even when the vision wasn’t clear. Thank you @houstontexans for the opportunity, ready to get to work.”
As a practice squad member, he didn’t receive signing bonuses or guaranteed money, but the base salary allowed him to develop and earn promotion in 2020.
In January, Owens signed a reserve/future contract with Houston. By December, he joined the Texans’ 53-man roster and signed a two-year, $1.39 million deal, officially moving from the practice squad to a full-time roster spot.
In December 2021, he signed another two-year contract with Houston, this time worth $1.175 million. He gained more playing time that season, but a dislocated wrist in Week 16 placed him on injured reserve to start the following year. After recovery, 2022 became his breakout season. The Houston Texans reported that Owens led the team with 125 total tackles.
In May 2023, he signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers. The contract included a fully guaranteed base salary of $1.01 million and no added bonuses.
By March 2024, Owens secured a two-year, $4.75 million contract with the Chicago Bears. The agreement, detailed by Sportac, includes a $750,000 signing bonus, $1.5 million guaranteed, and a $20,000 per-game active bonus.
Incentives for the 2025 season include $200,000 for playing at least half of defensive snaps and an additional $150,000 if the team reaches the playoffs and he meets the same snap threshold.
Endorsements and Side Ventures
Beyond his football income, Jonathan Owens has expanded his earnings through brand deals, social promotions, and athlete media appearances.
In July 2024, he became the face of GoodSport, a natural electrolyte drink launched at Costco. As a brand ambassador, Owens appears in campaign materials and promotes the drink on Instagram. In one caption, he wrote, “I’m proud to team up and embody the GOOD,” explaining that the brand reflects his values.
Tuko reports that Owens also works with Uber Eats and D. Sporting Goods. Both brands appear on his Instagram, supporting his gameday meals and athletic gear choices. While these aren’t national headline partnerships, they contribute to his off-field earnings and online visibility.
In addition to social content, Owens has participated in media projects, youth camps, and athlete-driven interviews. During a guest spot on The Pivot Podcast, he discussed his football path, mental health efforts, and his marriage to Simone Biles.
Marriage to Simone Biles and Joint Brand Power
One of Owens’ most valuable assets is his joint brand with Olympic icon Simone Biles. Their high-profile relationship attracts lifestyle sponsors and boosts their combined media presence, enhancing long-term valuation and brand appeal.
TODAY reports that the couple met on a dating app in 2020 and got engaged two years later. After tying the knot in April 2023, Owens’ public profile grew rapidly, leading to higher-level endorsements and appearances alongside top athletes.
That visibility owes a lot to Biles herself. A four-time Olympic gold medalist, she also boasts multiple World Championship titles. Irish Star lists her among the highest-paid female athletes globally. CelebrityNetWorth estimates her net worth at $25 million, which, combined with her husband’s net worth, places the couple’s total at a minimum of $27 million.
They maintain a strong public presence, from sharing safari honeymoon videos to supporting each other at competitions. While Biles works with individual partners, such as GK Elite, their combined reach strengthens the overall brand leverage. With over 12 million followers on Biles’ account alone, their sponsored posts can earn up to $60,000 each.
Real Estate and Investment Moves
Finance Monthly reports that Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens started building a $3 million custom lakefront home in Spring, Texas, in early 2023. The luxury residence was completed in January 2025 and now serves as their primary home.
Later that year, after Owens signed with the Chicago Bears, they purchased a second home in Chicago. It acts as their seasonal base during the NFL season.
Although they haven’t publicly shared whether these properties are held under real estate LLCs, their ownership of homes in two competitive markets suggests a strategic, long-term approach to wealth and asset growth.
Lifestyle and Philanthropy
Essentially Sports reports that Jonathan Owens owns a Dodge Challenger worth about $75,000. Nicki Swift adds that Simone Biles drives a white Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 valued at $190,000. Their garage also features a Range Rover Evoque and a Range Rover Velar (via Sportskeeda).
As they settled into their new Chicago home ahead of the 2024 season, the couple was spotted shopping for a Porsche. SFGATE noted Biles shared Instagram stories from the showroom, writing, “Looking at cars today for our Chicago home.”
NYC Today reports that Owens also owns a private jet, allowing him to travel efficiently between games, vacations, and business ventures.
Their high-end lifestyle reflects their success in sports. It also positions them well for philanthropic efforts and branded charity outreach.
In 2022, Owens launched the Jonathan Owens Foundation, hosting free youth football camps in St. Louis and holiday turkey drives in Chicago. These events highlight his commitment to mentorship and community service.
Simone Biles actively supports his efforts and leads her own charitable work. She is a strong advocate for Friends of the Children, a nonprofit that matches foster youth with long-term professional mentors.
In 2023, she helped bring the organization’s chapter to her hometown of Houston. In an interview with People, she said, “We’re bringing an organization here so that the kids in Houston get what they deserve: somebody to believe in them.”
Their joint efforts reflect the couple’s values and shared commitment to giving back.
Peer Comparison of 2018 Undrafted Safeties
Jonathan Owens wasn’t the only player passed over in the 2018 draft, but he’s undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about. While his early NFL path mirrored that of other undrafted safeties, his rise off the field has made him stand out.
A close comparison is Darious Williams, who also joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.715 million deal with the Ravens (via Spotrac) before landing a $30 million contract with the Jaguars in 2022. Despite these impressive numbers, Williams has kept a relatively low public profile.
Tavon Young is another notable example. Though he entered the league in 2016, he remained active during 2018. He made a strong impression with the Ravens and secured a three-year, $25.8 million extension in 2019 (via Spotrac). His earnings outpaced those of Owens, but Young has stayed mostly out of the spotlight.
Unlike his peers, Owens has taken a proactive approach to visibility. His estimated $7 million net worth reflects more than NFL contracts. It is also the result of media exposure, endorsements, and the profile boost from his marriage to Simone Biles.
The difference is not just about talent. It is about branding and public presence. Owens tapped into a lane others didn’t, and it has elevated his value far beyond the gridiron.
