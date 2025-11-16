105 Joker Quotes About Life That Might Give You Food For Thought

Before going straight to the promised Joker quotes below, let’s figure some things out first. While we all know that the Joker is probably one of the best and the most compelling supervillains ever created, why not try and understand what exactly makes a good villain? Okay, first, the basics – a motive. A supervillain cannot be just ‘evil .’ There has to be an explanation for why he’s evil. Although the Joker himself has proved to be a very unreliable storyteller, his torturous childhood might give us a good idea of why he has turned out to be such a vengeful, psychotic criminal mastermind.
Another thing a respectable supervillain has to have is the same characteristics of his opponent hero, but very much misguided. Talking about the Joker, that might be his once-existent wish of making people feel good and laugh. Batman, his main nemesis, is also concerned about the well-being of Gotham’s citizens. See how the same intentions can lead to two very different outcomes? Okay, although there are plenty more qualities to make a memorable criminal mastermind, let’s finish our analysis with this – a supervillain cannot be a fool. And the Joker is anything but, as you’re about to see in the smart quotes that we’ve gathered from movies and comics featuring our titular bad guy.
Although a hardened criminal, the Joker seems to have wise words worthy of a book. He shares his thoughts on the surrealness of life, about the downfalls of humankind, the human condition itself, and, let’s not forget, his twisted sense of humor that gave us some of the best dark jokes. And with almost uncountable appearances on various media, the Joker’s wise quotes are aplenty, but be prepared that they are as grim and chilling as the character himself.
But, without any further talks, let’s check out the Joker quotes that we’ve prepared for your judgment. Don’t forget to vote for the most chilling, dark, or intelligent quotes, and share this article with your friends who just happen to be in that villain-adoring stage of life.
#1
“The worst part of having a mental illness is people expect you to behave as if you don’t.”
#2
“We stopped checking for monsters under our bed, when we realized they were inside us.”
#3
“If you are good at something, never do it for free.”
#4
“I know the voices in my head aren’t real, but sometimes their ideas are absolutely awesome.”
#5
“Don’t let anyone ever make you feel you don’t deserve what you want.”
#6
“You see, in their last moments, people show you who they really are.”
#7
“It’s funny, when I was a little boy, and told people I was going to be a comedian, everyone laughed at me. Well, no one’s laughing now.”
#8
“Sometimes you have to play the role of a fool to fool the fool who thinks they are fooling you.”
#9
“They laugh at me because I’m different. I laugh at them because they’re all the same.”
#10
“As you know, madness is like gravity… All it takes is a little push.”
#11
“I’ve got nothing left to lose, nothing can hurt me anymore. My life is nothing but a comedy.”
#12
“Their morals, their code; it’s a bad joke. Dropped at the first sign of trouble. They’re only as good as the world allows them to be. You’ll see- I’ll show you. When the chips are down these, uh, civilized people? They’ll eat each other. See I’m not a monster, I’m just ahead of the curve.”
#13
“You can’t sell dreams to someone who has walked through nightmares.”
#14
“As though we were made for each other… Beauty and the Beast. Of course, if anyone else calls you beast, I’ll rip their lungs out.”
#15
“Why so serious? ”
#16
“I’m only laughing on the outside. My smile is just skin deep. If you could see inside, I’m really crying. You might join me for a weep.”
#17
“It’s not about the money, it’s about sending a message. Everything burns!”
#18
“Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there.”
#19
“See I’m a man of simple taste. I like things such as gunpowder… Dynamite and… Gasoline!”
#20
“All I have are negative thoughts.”
#21
“You can’t kill me without becoming like me! I can’t kill you without losing the only human being who can keep up with me! Isn’t it ironic?”
#22
“When the chips are down, these civilized people, they’ll eat each other.”
#23
“What doesn’t kill you, simply makes you stranger!”
#24
“Madness is the emergency exit. You can just step outside, and close the door on all those dreadful things that happened. You can lock them away… Forever.”
#25
“Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I’m a dog chasing cars. I wouldn’t know what to do with one if I caught it! You know, I just… *do* things.”
#26
“I used to think that my life was a tragedy. But now I realize, it’s a comedy.”
#27
“Batman… Batman… Can somebody tell me what kind of a world we live in, where a man dressed up as a bat gets all of my press? This town needs an enema!”
#28
“Tell me something, my friend, have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?”
#29
“All it takes is one bad day to reduce the sanest man alive to lunacy. That’s how far the world is from where I am. Just one bad day.”
#30
“I won’t kill you because you’re just too much fun. I think you and I are destined to do this forever.”
#31
“Introduce a little anarchy. Upset the established order, and everything becomes chaos. I’m an agent of chaos…”
#32
“The strongest hearts have the most scars!”
#33
“The only sensible way to live in this world is without rules.”
#34
“If you are just safe about the choices you make, you don’t grow.”
#35
“I wanted to see what you’d do. And you didn’t disappoint… You let five people die. Then, you let Dent take your place. Even to a guy like me, that’s cold.”
#36
“Nobody panics when things go according to plan, even if the plan is horrifying!”
#37
“There is no Yoda – there’s no one who points you in the right direction. You’ve got to figure that out by yourself.”
#38
“I’m not exactly sure what happened. Sometimes I remember it one way, sometimes another. If I’m going to have a past, I prefer it to be multiple choice!”
#39
“You know, you remind me of my father. I hated my father.”
#40
“Haven’t you ever heard of the healing power of laughter?”
#41
“You have nothing, nothing to threaten me with. Nothing to do with all your strength.”
#42
“You can’t rely on anyone these days, you gotta do everything yourself, don’t we? That’s ok, I came prepared, it’s a funny world we live in. Speaking of which, you know how I got these scars?”
#43
“See, this is how crazy Batman’s made Gotham! If you want order in Gotham, Batman must take off his mask and turn himself in. Oh, and every day he doesn’t, people will die, starting tonight. I’m a man of my word.”
#44
“Does it depress you? To know just how alone you really are.”
#45
“Do you want to know why I use a knife? Guns are too quick.”
#46
“You know, it only hurts when I laugh. But hey… I gotta know. Who are you? You said we knew one another. You do seem really familiar. We double at the prom? Or maybe blow up a school bus together?”
#47
“They could put me in a helicopter and fly me up into the air and line up the bodies head to toe on the ground in delightful geometric patterns like an endless June Taylor dance routine — and it would never be enough. No, I don’t keep count. But you do. And I love you for it.”
#48
“Desire becomes surrender. Surrender becomes power.”
#49
“If you make decisions based upon people’s reactions or judgments then you make really boring choices.”
#50
“Those mob fools want you gone. So they can get back to the way things were. But I know the truth, there’s no going back. You’ve changed things… Forever.”
#51
“I don’t wanna kill you, what would I do without you? Go back to rippin’ off mob dealers… no, no, no… no you, you complete me.”
#52
“Until their spirit breaks completely. Until they get a good look at the real Harvey Dent, and all the heroic things he’s done.”
#53
“This city deserves a better class of criminal. And I’m gonna give it to them!”
#54
“I am not someone who is loved. I’m an idea. A state of mind.”
#55
“If you don’t like the movie, I’ve got slides.”
#56
“Give a man a mask and he will become his true self.”
#57
“I hope my death makes more sense cents than my life.”
#58
“Smile, because it confuses people. Smile, because it’s easier than explaining what is killing you inside.”
#59
“A little louder, lamb chop. I think you may have a collapsed lung. That always impedes the oratory.”
#60
“You don’t listen, do you? You just ask the same questions every week. ‘How’s your job?’ ‘Are you having any negative thoughts?’ All I have are negative thoughts.”
#61
“No matter the situation, always wear a smile.”
#62
“I have given a name to my pain, and it is Batman!”
#63
“To me, love is about being able to see light inside of a person who sees nothing but darkness.”
#64
“Memories are what our reason is based upon. If we can’t face them, we deny reason itself!”
#65
“Very poor choice of words.”
#66
“I like you, but I want to kill you.”
#67
“Now comes the part where I relieve you, the little people, of the burden of your failed and useless lives. But, as my plastic surgeon always said: if you gotta go, go with a smile.”
#68
“The pen, is truly mightier than the sword!”
#69
“If the police expect to play against the Joker, they’d better be prepared to be dealt from the bottom of the deck!”
#70
“You didn’t think I’d risk losing the battle for Gotham’s soul in a fist fight with you? No. You need an ace in the hole. Mine’s Harvey.”
#71
“I just don’t want to feel so bad anymore.”
#72
“Some people want to see you fail. Disappoint them!”
#73
“Don’t test the monster in me!”
#74
“When they treat you like a joke, leave them like its funny.”
#75
“April sweet is coming in, let the feast of fools begin!”
#76
“They need you right now, but when they don’t, they’ll cast you out like a leper!”
#77
“It’s like anything in life, visualizing the old man you’re going to become: as long as you have a clear picture of that – the life you want to lead – eventually you’ll probably get there.”
#78
“Gotta hand it to you, nice scheme. Costumes a bit theatrical, but hey, who am I to talk?”
#79
“Comedy is subjective, Murray. Isn’t that what they say? All of you, the system that knows so much, you decide what’s right or wrong. The same way that you decide what’s funny or not.”
#80
“And I thought my jokes were bad.”
#81
“Let’s put a smile on that face!”
#82
“Why don’t we cut you up into little pieces and feed you to your pooches? Hmm? And then we’ll see how loyal a hungry dog really is.”
#83
“Maybe we can share one. You know, they’ll be doubling up, the rate this city’s inhabitants are losing their minds.”
#84
“One by One, they’ll hear my call. Then this wicked town, will follow my fall.”
#85
“And he didn’t die all at once. It was hours before the screaming stopped. I almost didn’t get to sleep that night. That was the last time I’d used crushed glass.”
#86
“I’m not political. I’m just trying to make people laugh.”
#87
“The real joke is your stubborn, bone deep conviction that somehow, somewhere, all of this makes sense! That’s what cracks me up each time!”
#88
“Tell your men they work for me now. This is my city!”
#89
“I think I felt better when I was locked up in the hospital.”
#90
“I now do what other people only dream.”
#91
“A man with nothing to fear is a man with nothing to love.”
#92
“For my whole life, I didn’t know if I even really existed. But I do, and people are starting to notice.”
#93
“It’s true, Batsy! I know everything. And kinda like the kid who peeks at his Christmas presents, I must admit, it’s sadly anti-climactic. Behind all the sturm and batarangs, you’re just a little boy in a playsuit, crying for mommy and daddy! It’d be funny if it weren’t so pathetic.”
#94
“You look good. Been working out? You could probably use a little sun. Then again, who am I to talk?”
#95
“Do I look like I’m joking?”
#96
“Ladies and murderers, welcome to the big fight! Batman, you’re going down!”
#97
“When I get out of here I will write my name in blood on every street corner. I’ll carve it on every corpse.”
#98
“A joke a day keeps the gloom away!”
#99
“I’m not good at future planning. I do not plan at all. Don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. Do not have a day planner and don’t have a dairy. I completely live in the now, not in the past, not in the future.”
#100
“I’ve been using it as a journal, but also as a joke diary, if I have any thoughts or frustrations. I think I told you, I’m pursuing a career in standup comedy.”
#101
“Rumor has it, Christmas is a time to share with family.”
#102
“I suppose I’m going to have to teach you a lesson so you can better follow in his footsteps. Nah, I’m just gonna keep beating you.”
#103
“Oh, what the heck, I’ll laugh anyway. HA HA HA HA HA HAA!”
#104
“Not clown—Joker.”
#105
“My mother always tells me to smile and put on a happy face. She told me I had a purpose to bring laughter and joy to the world.”
