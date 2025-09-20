“Her Personalities Are Giving Me Whiplash”: JoJo Siwa Leaves Her Bulge-Wearing Days In The Past

JoJo Siwa seems to have upgraded her fashion game, pulling up as the best-dressed wedding guest.
The 22-year-old reality TV star and songstress recently attended the nuptials of one of her closest friends in Italy.
Her stunning “GOLDEN” look came just days after she subtly hinted at her own marriage plans with boyfriend Chris Hughes.
“Her personalities are giving me whiplash,” commented one user online.
JoJo Siwa attended the wedding of her ‘Dance Moms’ co-star and close friend in a lavish Italian ceremony
JoJo stunned at Dance Moms alum Kalani Hilliker’s destination wedding, which took place in Italy.
The Karma singer shared some beautiful shots on her Instagram, from the reception night of the ceremony, to her “first time” solo traveling to a “new country,” exploring the Italian landscape, and even a candid picture with the bride.
In her September 17 post, the first two images featured Siwa in a sparkly, disco-inspired gold minidress embellished with sequins and gems.
It featured a dramatic cape that spread out when she opened her arms wide.
Letting the dress shine, literally, JoJo kept her makeup and jewelry simple, opting for matching gold pumps with minimal diamond earrings and a bracelet.
She called her look “Golden days in Italy” in the caption of the post.
The 22-year-old stunned in a disco-inspired sparkly dress at the reception of Kalani Hilliker’s wedding
She further added, “First time traveling to a new country alone…. Almost went without a hitch… quite literally had one hitch. Swipe to last slides to see what I’m talking about…”
“Now headed back home for my last week of rehearsals for my INFINITY HEART tour in Europe next week!”
In a separate post, JoJo also shared a short clip of herself dancing the night away on the dance floor alongside some of her Dance Moms co-stars.
JoJo’s stunning wedding look came just days after she dropped major hints about her own marriage plans with her 32-year-old partner, British TV host Chris Hughes.
The two publicly began dating in June 2025, shortly after first appearing to get intimate together on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother UK.
Last week, the Guilty Pleasure singer sparked buzz after eagle-eyed fans noticed she had liked a post from wedding planner PoshVows on Instagram.
The post detailed a timeline of beauty treatments a bride needs leading up to her big day.
JoJo and Chris began dating despite their decade-long age gap after growing close on ‘Celebrity Big Brother UK’
Earlier, on the September 9 episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Siwa opened up about her relationship with Chris and their potential marriage plans.
“I’m happy. I’ve never wanted the future so bad… I’ve never protected a love that I have so much. I’ve never cared about another person so much. I’ve never craved a wedding…”
Reflecting on how her perspective has changed since getting into the relationship, she added, “But now I’m like, ‘No, I want a ring and I want my Dad to walk me down the aisle and I wanna first dance and I want butterflies,’ I’m happy.”
JoJo previously dated influencer Kath Ebbs for a few months, before the two broke up in April this year, shortly after Siwa appeared to grow close to Hughes.
Now identifying as queer, Siwa told the Daily Mail shortly after announcing her relationship with the British host that she once felt pressured to label herself as a lesbian.
“In a weird way, I think the pressure came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had. You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian.”
The singer previously identified as a “lesbian” and was in a relationship with influencer Kath Ebbs
Chris’ father also fueled rumors of the couple planning to get hitched during a recent interview with the Daily Mail.
He hinted that the wedding might take place “before Christmas,” as there’s a church near Chris’ home in Gloucestershire.
“It wouldn’t surprise us if they got married before Christmas. We’ve got St Mary’s Church just over the lane from us which would be perfect… Even though they live together on the outskirts of London, they like to come here and relax.”
Netizens were impressed by JoJo’s new “feminine era” with many gushing over her golden dress look.
One user commented, “After being practically controlled all her life im glad she’s now experiencing life for herself, finding who she is.”
Another wrote, “This is the JoJo I’ve been waiting for! And that dress is fire!”
“Okay I’m actually here now for jojo finding her feminine era.”
However, some users mocked Siwa’s s**ual orientation, taking jabs at her past identity.
One netizen wrote, “THAT DOESNT LOOK LIKE THE GIRL I SAW A YEAR AGO !! SHE LOOKS GROWN UP AND STRAIGHT NOW.’
Meanwhile, another quipped, “Finally back to being normal. Obviously was just going through a phase.”
Siwa and Hughes might secretly tie the knot “before Christmas” in a church near his house in Gloucestershire
Talking to The Sun on September 8, the Boomerang singer revealed some intimate details about her and Chris’s future wedding.
“A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like. But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist.”
Her new style is a stark contrast to her bluge-wearing days.
In July, to promote her rendition of Bette Davis Eyes, she gave a nod to the 1930s actress Bette Davis as well as singer Kim Carnes.
She donned a vintage-inspired outfit complete with big pearls around her neck, a voluminous bob, and bright red lipstick.
Her old Hollywood glam sparked accusations that she was trying to be a “trad wife” for Chris, as she ditched her signature tomboyish look for a more feminine style.
Since then, she has continued to dress up and go all-out glamorous on multiple occasions.
Siwa’s new look sparked a heated debate on social media, with some fans praising her while others mocked her
