JoJo Siwa’s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

by

JoJo Siwa’s recent confession on a talk show has left fans of both her and her boyfriend, Chris Hughes, confused and debating her evolving physical appearance and relationship identity.

The surprising remark came during her appearance on E! News’ popular short-form digital series The Rundown on January 24.

The 22-year-old star, who previously identified as a lesbian, opened up about wanting to “pop a baby out” with her 33-year-old reality star boyfriend, sparking a whirlwind of reactions online.

“The fact she was never really gay, never non binary, she was just a confused person. Now look at her. Wanting babies,” wrote one social media user.

JoJo Siwa shared her plans of having children with Chris Hughes, whom she began dating shortly after connecting on Celebrity Big Brother UK last year

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: etherundown

The Dance Moms alum and Chris Hughes have been officially dating since the summer of last year, after growing close on the British reality show.

JoJo Siwa, who now identifies as queer, was dating her ex-girlfriend Kathy Ebbs when she entered the show, but by the end of it, she surprised many, reportedly including her then-girlfriend, by announcing the couple’s split.

Shortly after the reality show ended, Siwa and Hughes officially debuted their relationship.

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: beyoncegarden

At the time, she told the Daily Mail that she once felt pressured to label herself as a lesbian, saying, “In a weird way, I think the pressure came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.”

“You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, ‘Oh, I’m a lesbian,’ you have to be a lesbian.”

Last weekend, while speaking with The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes, the Guilty Pleasure singer admitted to having baby fever since dating Hughes.

The Karma singer’s comments sparked strong reactions online, with many echoing the sentiment, “She craves attention and people flat out give it to her. She never grew up”

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: Don Arnold/WireImage

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: pourtheprosecco

JoJo shared, “Meghan Trainor once told me, she said, ‘You will know you love somebody when you love them so much you want to duplicate them and you want to pop a baby out that is made from them.’”

“One of the first things that I said to her after I started dating Chris. I was like, ‘I get what you’re saying now.’ I love [Chris] so much. I need there to be a mini [Chris].”

The host then asked Siwa when she realized she loved him, referring to her comments about Hughes.

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: Chad Salvador/Getty Images/ itsjojosiwa

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: cedes0512

JoJo joked, “Probably like yesterday,” before adding more seriously, “I don’t know. I think I realized he was special to me for sure. And then once I saw him around my family, that was like, okay, this is really special.”

“Then once I was around his family, I was like, okay, this is really special. I feel like family when I am around his family.”

Her latest “baby fever” confession sparked an intense online debate, with some users questioning Siwa’s transformation and her s*xual orientation, and others taking jabs at her past identity.

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

One user on X wrote, “She’s really a completely different person like omfg!”

Another netizen added, “This woman doesn’t get enough backlash for publicly humiliating the lesbian community by parading how she was gay on TV then cheating on her gf at home with a man on said show then becoming trad wife central.”

A third commenter chimed in agreement, writing, “Exactly. I still don’t like how she strung her ex gf along and just discarded her for Chris. It was messy and disrespectful. Like no one wants to hear about this corny love story.”

JoJo credited her latest “baby fever” confession to advice she was reportedly given years ago by pop star Meghan Trainor

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: L0VEL1TE

“Her PR team was like, ‘Okay everyone seems to hate that you’re gay. Let’s rebrand you as Straight AF.’”

Others voiced concerns about Siwa’s relationship with Hughes, with one user expressing, “I fear if they break up one day she will totally lose it,” while another bluntly added, “Ugh. Gross. I think we can stop giving her attention.”

“She’s one of those people who obsesses over whomever she’s with at the time. She’s immature. This is nothing but infatuation.”

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: __Eko_E

The Boomerang songstress also revealed that after seeing a “baby photo” of Chris “the other day,” her desire to have children was further fueled.

Days prior to her recent confession, JoJo shared a series of AI-generated photos on TikTok depicting her and Chris with two children, a hypothetical son and daughter.

The post was a compilation set to Taylor Swift’s Wi$h Li$t, using lyrics about having children who resemble one’s partner.

Siwa’s recent interview came shortly after she shared a surprising AI-generated video featuring herself with Chris and their two “future” kids

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: Limited__A

The images depicted JoJo’s vision of her “future” family in various scenarios, including relaxing at the beach, playing tennis, and celebrating Christmas together.

Addressing the post during her E! News interview, Siwa admitted she was initially bothered by her Love Island boyfriend’s lack of reaction to the photos.

She revealed, “He definitely knows it’s out there. A couple of days went by and I was like, ‘Babe, why don’t you ever talk to me or say anything about this?’”

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: itsjojosiwa

“He was like, ‘Babe, we had a full conversation about it.’ And I was like, ‘We definitely didn’t.’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, that was with Jack,’ his best friend.”

Previously, JoJo has shared that she hopes to have three children one day, a daughter named Freddie and twin boys named Eddie and Teddy.

She has also revealed that she likes the name Silver for a girl as well.

“We don’t care about Jojo Siwa. She cheated on her girlfriend with Chris Hughes who she met on a reality show,” fumed one critic

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: iiammon3t

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: luldopamine

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: KoreyTheFemboy

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: mommyxtimestwo

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: Nikkie_ZA

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: J13_13F

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: thekash

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: bigdragunn

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: Jennifer_Gable6

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: CavyJessy

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: HiereiaiNeo

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: spid3rgiri

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: espers2014

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: entropywitch

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: divamoon6

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: loneveil

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: jeweleeuh20

JoJo Siwa&#8217;s Latest Confession Stuns And Sparks Heated Reactions About Her Massive Transformation

Image credits: tumiyukii

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Mrs. American Pie”
3 min read
Jun, 23, 2022
50 Times The Universe Said “No” To People
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Meet Honey Bee, Our Rescued Blind Cat Who Loves Hiking With Us
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Kaitlyn Dever: Bio And Career Highlights
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2025
The Beauty Of Little Things: My 30 New Miniature Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Sleepy Hollow
Sleepy Hollow Season 2 Episode 12 Review: “Paradise Lost”
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2015