Take on the High Table With The John Wick Chapter 4 Hot Toys Action Figures

John Wick movies have a way of resonating with audiences, that’s for sure. From the moment Keanu Reeves steps onto the screen, it’s clear that the audience is in for a wild ride. The action is relentless and the fight scenes are like a beautifully choreographed ballet of destruction. Then let’s not forget about the sheer amount of headshots. It’s like a sea of infinite bullets that carry the plot from one gory scene to another.
So, if you’re already geared up for the kind of intense action that only John Wick can provide, then you’re in for a treat. Hot Toys just released a trio of 1/6 scale collectible figures that embody the spirit of John Wick: Chapter 4. Enthusiasts and collectors alike can steep themselves in the John Wick universe with these nifty collectibles.
The John Wick Sixth Scale Collectible Figure
Crafted in the likeness of Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 4, this figurine is as realistic as it gets. Standing 31 cm tall, the figure comes with handy new features such as a developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs and an array of hair sculptures. It’s also armed to the teeth, much like the character himself. The weapons include a bow and arrows, a katana, and of course guns for days. The attention to detail here is impeccable with the figurine also featuring stacks of gold coins. It’s all wrapped up in a sleek bullet-proof black suit.
For those looking to take things up a notch, there’s also the option for a special edition John Wick sixth-scale collectible figure. It comes with all the great features mentioned above and a little something extra to sweeten the deal — a down-to-the-detail rifle. For avid collectors, this is the element that’s most likely to take your collection to a whole other level.
The Caine Sixth Scale Collectible Figure
No doubt Donnie Yen completely dominated in his role as Caine and that definitely shines through in the action figure. Again, the attention to detail here is impeccable with the 29 cm tall figure coming with a brand new head sculpt. In addition, it comes with a “highly poseable” body and quite the collection of weapons — pistols, an axe, a wheel gun, and of course a cane sword. The figure also comes with an array of accessories, including a pair of sunglasses and a stack of gold coins. Wrapping up the entire look is a suave navy-colored suit. The John Wick franchise isn’t the only one explored in the Hot Toys Sixth Scale collection. Star Wars and Indiana Jones are also dolling out realistic action figurines. Pre-order any of these collectibles from Sideshow.
What’s Next After John Wick Chapter 4?
Released on 24 March 2023, John Wick Chapter 4 took the story of the titular assassin with nine lives to the next level. The revenge plot is more intriguing than usual and the stakes are a lot higher. This time around, he targets members of The High Table. Setting the standard for what constitutes action in the industry, the film delivers in terms of epic kills and unexpected tragedies. But what lies next?
Fans of the franchise were probably pleased to delve further into the John Wick-iverse with the release of The Continental. The show itself uncovered the history of the hallowed ground for assassins known as The Continental Hotel. While it’s set way before John Wick’s time, the show builds the backdrop against which Baba Yaga’s story would unfold. This time around, the story is seen through the eyes of a young Winston (Colin Woodell) as he strives to make his mark in New York’s underbelly. With three episodes of the first season already dropped, the Continental will be streaming exclusively on Peacock.
