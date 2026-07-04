John Waite: Bio And Career Highlights

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John Waite: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

John Waite

July 4, 1952

Lancaster, Lancashire, England

74 Years Old

Cancer

John Waite: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is John Waite?

John Charles Waite is a British singer, songwriter, and musician known for his distinctive vocal delivery and power ballads. He has fronted successful rock bands and maintained a prolific solo career.

His breakout arrived with the 1984 smash hit single “Missing You,” which soared to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. This iconic track defined the era, becoming an enduring pop-rock staple.

Early Life and Education

Born in Lancaster, England, John Charles Waite grew up in a working-class family where music was a constant presence. His mother sang and played piano, while his older brother, Joe, was a guitarist.

He attended Greaves Secondary Modern and later Lancaster Art College, initially studying visual arts. Waite’s early musical interests, spanning blues and rock, soon shifted his creative focus to songwriting.

Notable Relationships

John Charles Waite was married in the early 1980s, a relationship that significantly inspired his chart-topping single “Missing You.” He was later linked to Britt Ekland and collaborated with Alison Krauss.

Waite is currently divorced, having confirmed the dissolution of his marriage after the intense pressures of his touring career. He has no publicly known children.

Career Highlights

John Charles Waite’s solo career launched with the hit “Change,” followed by the iconic 1984 single “Missing You,” which soared to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. He also fronted The Babys, securing hits like “Isn’t It Time.”

Later, Waite co-founded the supergroup Bad English, which achieved its own chart success with the number one single “When I See You Smile.” His work spans pop rock, hard rock, and power pop, solidifying his diverse musical footprint.

Signature Quote

“Songs, and songwriting keeps me inspired, moving forward. It’s been the higher voice in my life and it’s never let me down.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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