John DiMaggio: Bio And Career Highlights

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John DiMaggio: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

John DiMaggio

September 4, 1968

North Plainfield, New Jersey, US

58 Years Old

Virgo

John DiMaggio: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is John DiMaggio?

John William DiMaggio is an American voice actor, recognized for his distinctively gruff baritone and versatile character range. He has lent his voice to countless beloved animated characters.

His breakout moment arrived with his iconic portrayal of Bender Bending Rodríguez in the critically acclaimed series Futurama. The role quickly became a fan favorite, establishing his unique vocal style in popular culture.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in North Plainfield, New Jersey, John William DiMaggio found early encouragement for performance. His parents, Joseph DiMaggio and Ellen May Glover Lewis, fostered a creative home.

He attended North Plainfield High School and later Rutgers University, where he studied theater, further developing his craft before pursuing a career in comedy and voice acting.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to actress Kate Miller, John DiMaggio has maintained a relatively private personal life. They tied the knot in 2014 after years of shared professional and personal connection.

DiMaggio has no children, and his relationship with Miller is frequently noted for its collaborative spirit within the voice acting community.

Career Highlights

John DiMaggio’s voice work on Futurama as Bender Bending Rodríguez scored him an Annie Award and cemented his place in animated television history. He also famously brought Jake the Dog to life in Adventure Time, a role he inhabited across ten seasons.

Beyond his iconic voice roles, DiMaggio also served as executive producer and narrator for the 2013 documentary I Know That Voice. This project offered an insider’s look into the world of professional voice acting, showcasing the talents of his peers.

Signature Quote

“I like to think of myself as a voice actor who happens to be a comedian and an actor, not a comedian who does voiceovers.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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