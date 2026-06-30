John Cena Shocks With Hair Transplant Reveal After Being Caught Having Trouble Walking

Actor and retired pro wrestler John Cena was open and honest about undergoing a cosmetic procedure for the second time.
The 49-year-old star, who has been in the spotlight since the late 1990s, took to social media to reveal that he had another hair transplant.
The move comes after John sparked concern over a video of him walking following numerous WWE injuries.
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A photo posted on Facebook shows the Peacemaker actor rocking a shaved head as he shakes hands with hair restoration surgeon Dr. Ken Anderson.
He said he was going for “Round 2” against his balding hairline and that he “went all in” this time by shaving his head, explaining that he wanted to ensure he got the “best possible results.”
John has been open about his hair transplant journey, which dates back to 2024.
Image credits: John Cena
The 17-time world champion told Entertainment Tonight last year that he decided to undergo the surgery after seeing jokes from WWE fans about his bald spot.
He said that the procedure “completely changed the course of my life” and gave him more range as an actor.
“I see your signs. The ones that say ‘Bald John Cena.’ I get it. I don’t want to use the term ‘bullying’ because they’re honest,” John told the outlet.
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After undergoing the surgery, the Little Brother actor fired back at the WWE fans who mocked him over his hair loss.
“You chant and you make me feel small and you embarrass me,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show last year. “Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions, because you guys ripped me to shreds for a genetic problem that I can’t control.”
He added in a separate interview when asked about the procedure, “I’m not ashamed of it. I did it. I’m happy with it. It has given me confidence. It’s maybe giving me more work, so I’m happy about it.”
John also sent a message to those who feel insecure about their hair loss and don’t want to shave their heads, “To anybody out there: you’re not alone. There are options. Check out any good place you want.
“There’s definitely a lot of folks out there that are wearing that blanket of shame. And if this resonates with anybody out there and they’re like, ‘Man, I’d like to research that too,’ then cool.”
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In a hair transplant, the healthcare provider takes grafts, or small pieces of skin, from areas of the body that contain healthy hair, known as the donor site. The grafts are then implanted into the hairless areas of the scalp.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, hair loss affects an estimated 80 million people in the United States.
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The WWE star told TMZ Sports that he had an “alien head” after undergoing the procedure in November 2024.
“It is a surgery. First 14 days are the most important, can’t get [the surgical site] wet, it’s an open wound. Your head swells, [then] the swelling comes down, your skull looks different for a little bit.
“But I didn’t care,” he added. “I literally got the transplant and went right to pre-prep for a movie in Budapest. I was walking around Christmas markets in Budapest with, like, an alien head.”
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John further admitted that if there “wasn’t so much shame” around the surgery, he would’ve “gotten it done 10 years ago.”
He said he complemented his hair transplant with red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, and shampoo and conditioner designed for hair loss.
News of his second hair transplant came after the former wrestler sparked concern over videos of him in New York in which he appeared to have “difficulty walking,” as one fan described on X.
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John appeared to walk slowly and hunched over, with some suggesting it reflected the physical toll of his WWE career.
He began professional wrestling in 1999 and officially retired last year, concluding a legendary two-decade career.
In an interview with WWE, the 49-year-old revealed he had promised himself he would step away “when my skills can’t match the product, and they can’t.”
Image credits: John Cena
The WWE icon endured numerous injuries that required surgery throughout his career. They included a spinal injury that required spinal fusion, a torn pectoral muscle, a herniated disc in his neck, a broken nose, and an Achilles tendon injury.
Meanwhile, other fans suggested he was simply struggling to walk because he was tired from “leg day” at the gym.
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