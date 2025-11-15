40 Short And Funny Comics With Twisted Endings By Trying Times Comics

We’ve all got our own unique ways of dealing with these trying times of the ongoing global health crisis. Some have turned to baking, started doing yoga, decided to finally write a book, while some might have begun crafting a time machine in hopes of going back and saving the world. The list goes on. The artist Leighton Luckey is no exception. In light of the global pandemic, they were looking for a way to express themselves artistically and landed on… drawing comics! And that’s how Trying Times Comics were brought to life.

With that being said, Bored Panda invites you to look through some of our favorite comics from Trying Times Comics’ Instagram profile. Besides, we had a chance to talk to Leighton and ask them a few interesting questions, so make sure to look for their their answers down below. As always, make sure to vote for your favorite ones and don’t forget to leave a comment.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | tryingtimescomics.com

#1

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#2

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#3

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#4

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#5

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#6

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#7

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#8

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#9

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#10

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#11

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#12

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#13

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#14

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#15

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#16

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#17

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#18

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#19

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#20

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#21

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#22

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#23

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#24

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#25

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#26

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#27

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#28

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#29

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#30

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#31

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#32

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#33

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#34

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#35

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#36

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#37

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#38

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#39

Image source: Trying Times Comics

#40

Image source: Trying Times Comics

