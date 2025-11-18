Joey Swoll Gets Influencer’s Gym Membership Canceled After She Makes Fun Of Gym-Goer

In a stunning turn of events that got the fitness world buzzing, TikTok star Joey Swoll stepped up as a hero and got a woman’s gym membership canceled for throwing an unnecessary and rude comment at a fellow gym-goer.
The drama began when a woman named Allie Singer, known on TikTok as The_rippedbarbie, decided to throw shade at someone for working out at the gym without a shirt on.
“If you’re not going to wear a shirt, can you at least have some muscles?” Allie said in the video.
Her attempt to shame the shirtless gym-goer backfired spectacularly as her comments sparked an uproar on social media.
“He’s sitting there working his abs. She’s standing there working her thumb? I’d take shirtless man any day in my gym,” said one comment.
“Just let that man get his workout in … ,” added another.
One person said, “I really hope that guy did not hear her. I don’t care if someone judges me for this. I thought he looked fine shirtless. He is at the gym getting a workout in. Body shaming will never help someone, it only harms.
As the comments section on Allie’s social media handles heated up, she began firing back and clashed with a number of critics.
She also called them “keyboard warriors” when she saw that they weren’t okay with her attitude, according to Dexerto.
“Keyboard warriors, if you don’t like the things I post UNFOLLOW me… Orrr we go to the same gym, you know exactly where to find me,” she fired at her critics.
Following the backlash, Joey stepped in not only to defend the honor of a fellow gym-goer but also to remind people that the gym should ideally be a judgement-free zone. And if someone has a problem with it, they can find another gym, Joey reminded Allie.
In his tirade against the woman, Joey said he phoned up the gym and asked them about their rules on whether people could work out without their shirt on. Joey pointed out in the video that they indeed could and that Allie should find another gym for herself if she has a problem with it.
“You need to follow the rules, including the rule that says you don’t film people without their consent to post on social media,” Joey said
“If you don’t like the rules of the gym, too bad. Find another gym and LEAVE PEOPLE ALONE,” read the caption of his video, where he chided Allie for her unwarranted comment.
“Listen, I get it, you want to train at a gym where everyone keeps their shirt on –that’s fine, but this gym isn’t one of them. I called Absolute Recomp in Texas and their rules say you can train with your shirt off, and you signed up there,” the TikToker said.
“Therefore you need to follow the rules, including the rule that says you don’t film people without their consent to post on social media – and people tried to tell you this!” he continued. “Yet you arrogantly posted your response when they tried to defend this man. But you didn’t listen. Therefore, you get me.”
Joey said he also found it funny that Allie was telling her critics to speak to her at the gym face-to-face when she, herself, chose to secretly film the shirtless man at the gym without his knowledge.
“I also find it funny that your post is calling them Keyboard warriors and that if you go to the same gym, they should come and find you, that they should speak to you face-to-face,” Joey said. “Yet you think it’s okay to film that man and make fun of him literally behind his back without him knowing.”
His punchline then came down like a sledgehammer: “Just a head’s up, they can’t find you at that gym anymore because I called the owner and your membership has been canceled,” he said.
“You need to do better. Mind your own business,” the TikToker concluded.
Since the backlash, Allie has changed her account settings on Instagram and TikTok to go private.
Joey, who has 7.4 million followers on TikTok, has become the platform’s very own muscle maestro, the bodybuilding guard of the gym world. He has carved out a massive niche for himself by standing up to gym bullies and reminding people about basic etiquettes in the world where iron clanks and muscles are pumped.
The bodybuilder was widely praised for his retort to Allie for mocking the unsuspecting man.
Social media users rushed to side with Joey after he released his TikTok video, and they agreed that Allie’s comment was completely uncalled for.
“I’ve seen a few of these…. And whoever this is just got absolutely torched by Joey. Hell of a way to find out your gym membership has been cancelled!” one comment said while another added, “You’re a hero, Joey. Your campaign for a positive gym culture is effective. You convinced me that it was safe to join a gym for the first time, and I’ve been going consistently for a few months now.”
Joey was crowned a hero for coming to the shirtless man’s defense and also for reminding people that their rude comments on other people working out have no place in a gym.
“Niiiiiiiiiiice!!!! ANYONE who films another gym member needs to have their membership canceled! Thank you for always being the stand up man that you are!” said another comment.
