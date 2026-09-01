Joe Trohman: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Joe Trohman
September 1, 1984
Hollywood, Florida, US
42 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Joe Trohman?
Joseph Mark Trohman is an American musician and author, widely recognized for his energetic guitar work and thoughtful songwriting within the rock genre. His distinctive style has significantly shaped the sound of one of the 21st century’s most enduring rock bands.
He broke into the public eye as a co-founder and lead guitarist of Fall Out Boy, whose 2005 album From Under the Cork Tree earned multi-platinum status. The album’s hit singles, like “Sugar, We’re Goin Down,” swiftly ascended charts and cemented the band’s mainstream success.
Early Life and Education
Born in Hollywood, Florida, Joseph Mark Trohman grew up immersed in music, a passion shared by his family, though his father pursued a career as a cardiologist. The family later relocated to South Russell, Ohio, before moving to the Chicago area.
He attended Washburne Middle School and later New Trier High School in Winnetka, Illinois. There, Trohman honed his guitar skills and played in local bands, laying the groundwork for his future career in rock music.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked the early career of some musicians, but Joe Trohman’s personal life has remained steadfast. He married Marie Wortman Goble in 2011, a relationship that has endured for over a decade.
Trohman shares two daughters, Ruby Trohman and Zayda Mae Trohman, with whom he actively co-parents. The couple maintains a private but stable family life away from the spotlight.
Career Highlights
Joe Trohman’s career began with co-founding Fall Out Boy, a band that achieved global success with albums like From Under the Cork Tree and Infinity on High. These records earned multi-platinum status and produced numerous chart-topping singles.
Beyond the band, Trohman expanded into other creative ventures, including co-hosting the podcast I Hate Myself and releasing an animated series titled Mondo Trasho 3042. He also authored the memoir None of This Rocks, providing a candid look into his life.
To date, Trohman’s work with Fall Out Boy has earned the band multiple MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards. His consistent influence has cemented Fall Out Boy as a fixture in modern pop-punk and alternative rock culture.
Signature Quote
“I like guitar sounds to be a little somber.”
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