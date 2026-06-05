Joe Gatto: Bio And Career Highlights

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Joe Gatto: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Joe Gatto

June 5, 1976

Staten Island, New York City, US

50 Years Old

Gemini

Joe Gatto: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Joe Gatto?

Joseph Gatto is an American comedian, actor, and producer known for his engaging and often boisterous comedic style. He has built a reputation for fearless improvisation and a knack for public pranks.

His rise to public attention came with the TruTV series Impractical Jokers, where he and his lifelong friends performed hidden camera challenges. The show quickly gained massive popularity for its outrageous and hilarious dares.

Early Life and Education

Joseph Gatto was born on June 5, 1976, in Staten Island, New York City, growing up in a large Italian American family that instilled a love for humor and food. He attended Monsignor Farrell High School, where his comedic interests first blossomed.

At Monsignor Farrell, he joined an improvisation club with his future Tenderloins co-stars. Gatto later pursued higher education, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from LIU Post.

Notable Relationships

Joseph Gatto married Bessy Gatto in September 2013 after several years of dating. The couple publicly reconciled in 2023 after a brief separation, reaffirming their commitment to family life.

Gatto shares two children with Bessy: a daughter, Milana Francis Gatto, and a son, Remington James Gatto. They continue to co-parent and support various animal rescue initiatives.

Career Highlights

Impractical Jokers, the long-running TruTV hidden camera series, became Joseph Gatto’s defining work, captivating millions of viewers with his fearless comedic antics. The show’s success led to a feature film and numerous live tours.

As a founding member of The Tenderloins comedy troupe, Gatto helped build a successful brand through improv and sketch comedy. The group won the $100,000 grand prize in the 2007 NBC It’s Your Show competition for their sketch “Time Thugs”.

Gatto has since ventured into solo stand-up, releasing his comedy special Messing With People in 2024, cementing his versatile presence in the comedy world.

Signature Quote

“The good thing about our show is that we love getting each other more than anyone else. So we’re not as much Guns for Hire as we are Friends for Torture.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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