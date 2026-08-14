Family Celebration Takes A Dark Turn As Marine Vet Gets Brain Damage After Eating Raw Oysters

The worst thing that is supposed to happen at a steakhouse is burning your tongue on a too-hot piece of ribeye, or dropping a glass of red wine on a white shirt, or ordering the clam chowder and spending the next morning regretting it. But then again, you are at a steakhouse, so what were you doing ordering clam chowder in the first place?
These are the acceptable steakhouse risks. Manageable, maybe embarrassing at worst. What happened to Joe Belgio on June 30th, 2025 at Gibsons Steakhouse in Illinois was none of those things. He ordered oysters, and he has not come home since.
The worst thing you are supposed to pick up at a steakhouse is a red wine stain on your white shirt, not a life-threatening illness
Army vet and retired firefighter, Joe Belagio, went to a Chicago steakhouse to celebrate life with his family
Joe Belgio is a Marine Corps veteran who completed a tour of duty in Iraq and is also a retired Illinois firefighter. He is a family man, a Little League coach, and father to a young daughter. On June 30th, 2025, he and his fiancée Melanie Stayer went out to Gibsons Steakhouse and Bar in Oak Brook, Illinois, to celebrate with family.
It was a casual evening marked by a good meal, even going all out with Oysters as a starter. Three days later, Joe went into cardiac arrest. He lost consciousness and was without oxygen for at least eight minutes before being revived by the Cicero Fire Department, the same department he had previously served.
Three days after the restaurant visit, he suffered from cardiac arrest, leaving his brain starved from oxygen for 8 minutes
His legal team is arguing that a plate of oysters was the culprit, giving him a foodborne disease that made him severely sick
Joe was rushed to the hospital, where doctors screened him for bacteria and found several pathogens in his system. The lawsuit alleges he contracted two dangerous bacteria from the oysters. The first, Enteropathogenic E. coli, known as EPEC, and also Plesiomonas shigelloides.
After months in a coma, he has been confined to a hospital bed requiring around-the-clock care. “He is most likely bedridden for the rest of his life,” his attorney Scott O’Sullivan said. “He is extremely brain damaged, with very little cognitive capacity, and will need care for the rest of his life.” “He wanted to celebrate life with his family, and life can change so quickly,” his fiancée Melanie said.
fabrikasimf / Magnific (not the actual photo)
He has been in hospital for more than a year, having never returned home after taking ill in June 2025
His family started a GoFundMe to help cover the medical bills that have amounted to more than a million dollars
Joe has already accumulated over $1 million in medical bills. A GoFundMe launched on July 8th, 2025, has raised close to $100,00 to help cover his care, a significant amount, and still nowhere near enough.
The lawsuit names Gibsons Steakhouse and Bar as the primary defendant, along with two seafood suppliers, Supreme Lobster and Seafood Company. Gibsons has pushed back firmly, releasing a statement saying there have been no other reported cases of illness and that their internal investigation found no evidence their establishment caused Joe’s condition.
Melanie Stayer / Gofundme, ai-assisted image
The restaurant maintains that they did not serve contaminated oysters, but Joe’s legal team is taking it to the courts
“We are confident that a fair and thorough legal process will agree with this conclusion,” a spokesperson said. The case is ongoing, and while Joe remains in hospital, his daughter Carmela is growing up without her father. And a man who survived a tour of duty in Iraq and who ran into burning buildings for a living is bedridden because of an oyster.
“An ex-Marine and firefighter who has devoted his life to protecting others and serving his country,” his GoFundMe reads. “Joe has always been the first to lend a hand when help is needed.” Right now, he is the one who needs the hand.
Experts argue that unwashed produce, undercooked meat, and contaminated water could also carry the bacteria
Raw oysters are riskier than most people think. The bacteria alleged to have caused Joe’s condition are both found in aquatic environments and can contaminate shellfish, particularly when those shellfish are consumed raw.
The US FDA has long advised that raw shellfish carries an inherent risk of bacterial contamination, and that people with compromised immune systems, liver conditions, or certain health vulnerabilities are at significantly higher risk of serious illness. But Joe Belgio was 44 years old, fit, a former Marine and firefighter. He was not in a high-risk category.
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse / Google Maps
The case is still pending, but his family are not giving up yet
Public reports and legal statements describe him becoming severely and gravely ill with standard foodborne illness symptoms. In most cases, it would resolve within a few miserable days and leave you with a strong opinion about raw shellfish. But in Joe’s case, the combination of two particularly aggressive bacteria created what can only be described as a perfect storm.
EPEC and Plesiomonas shigelloides together can trigger a cascade of systemic infection that, in severe cases, overwhelms the body’s ability to cope, leading to sepsis, organ stress, and ultimately, cardiac arrest. Both bacteria can technically be contracted through other routes like contaminated water, undercooked meat, unwashed produce, and cross-contamination in kitchen environments.
Joe’s legal team believes the oysters were the culprit, but the restaurant’s investigation found no supporting evidence. That question is now for the courts to answer.
Would you still eat oysters after reading this? Tell us in the comments!
People in the comments had lots to say about if and when it is safe to eat oysters and other shellfish
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