User Bets $100 That J.K. Rowling Is A ‘Closet Lesbian’ And Her Response Has Hilarious Reactions

JK Rowling’s latest X controversy comes in the shape of a man accusing her of being a “closet lesbian,” a claim that inexplicably came as a response to her latest controversy around Emma Watson.
The Harry Potter actress revealed how a large part of her fanbase instantly turned on her after she admitted to still feeling appreciation for Rowling despite their differences. The author, in response, hinted that Watson was merely reaping what she sowed.
“It’s quite extraordinary how many people think a crocodile will be so grateful you’ve fed it red meat for years that it’ll let you stroll away unharmed when you decide you want a break,” Rowling wrote.
That’s when a user, Lance Steelback, made a strange remark about her orientation.
JK Rowling was accused of being a “closet lesbian” after commenting on her ongoing feud with Emma Watson
“Since you’re so incredibly obsessed with this one subject, I’m gonna put my money where my mouth is. $100 says you’re a closet lesbian,” Steelback wrote.
The remark quickly caught fire online, drawing in both supporters and detractors of the author. Rowling, seemingly fed up with the entire situation, lashed out at both equally.
First, she took aim at Steelback with, “I am, if you’re the alternative.”
Then, the author leaned into mockery when another user joked that “Lance Steelback” sounded like the name of a “mildly successful” gay adult performer from the 80s.
“Emphasis on the ‘mildly,’” Rowling replied.
The exchange took a bizarre turn when a different commenter, one of Rowling’s supporters, stepped in to defend her, only to be insulted.
“That is a disgraceful comment. Even if you were a Lesbian who would actually care? I don’t mind if people think I am straight for example,” the supporter wrote. “If they are going to challenge you, they should keep it to the facts of the argument.”
To which Rowling replied with: “Get a life, Austin. Or a sense of humour.”
The author lashed out at both critics and supporters, wishing to be left alone by both parties
The thread further devolved when a detractor weighted in with a sweeping generalization about lesbians.
“This explains all of homosexual women. Some really had a bad experience with men, others are too prideful/cowardly to trust,” they wrote.
“Just when I think I’ve seen the last word in homophobic misogyny, here you come to prove me wrong,” the author replied.
The controversy with Steelback unfolded against the backdrop of Rowling’s intensifying feud with Emma Watson.
In a recent interview, Watson expressed that she still felt affection for Rowling despite their clash over transgender rights.
“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience, that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said.
“I will never believe that one negates the other. I just don’t think these things are either or,” she added, noting that she remained open to a conversation.
Rowling dismissed Watson’s comments, arguing that she had merely reaped what she sowed
Rowling, however, used the comments to deliver her own rebuke. She wrote that Watson was “ignorant of how ignorant she is,” arguing that the actress’ privileged background insulated her from the consequences ordinary women face in the gender debate.
Rowling also accused Watson of playing both sides. She recalled Watson publicly criticizing her at the 2022 BAFTAs, only to later send her a private handwritten note saying: “I’m so sorry for what you’re going through.”
“Emma had just publicly poured more petrol on the flames, yet thought a one-line expression of concern would reassure me of her fundamental sympathy and kindness,” Rowling wrote.
“I’m not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created.”
Beyond arguing with people online, Rowling is now focused on her main upcoming project: the HBO TV reboot of Harry Potter.
The project, which Rowling executive produces, is set to be one of the company’s most ambitious yet, spanning a decade and covering every detail from each of Rowling’s books.
As Bored Panda previously reported, production began in July 2025, with a debut expected for 2027.
