Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Trump Over ABC Lawsuit Threat After Record-Breaking Comeback

Late night star Jimmy Kimmel, back on air, and unrepentant as ever, released a renewed salvo on President Donald Trump.
Kimmel returned to his show on September 23, after he was temporarily cancelled for mocking Republican higher-ups’–Trump included – reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
When the news of Kimmel’s indefinite suspension got out, Trump did not hide his glee.
And so, the president has also weighed in on the host’s reinstatement with a Truth Social post agitating the latest reaction from Kimmel.
Jimmy Kimmel’s return drew five times more of his usual broadcast audience
Image credits: Lester Cohen/Getty Images
When Kimmel returned to late-night television, he was treated like a demagogue, with over 6 million viewers tuning in via television (as opposed to the usual 1.2 million nightly average) and another 26 million across YouTube and social media.
He used this platform to air his views for 18 minutes.
He claimed that it was not his intention to make fun of Kirk’s demise but lashed out at the Trump-nominated FCC head, Brendan Carr, for putting his weight behind ending Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
He also used the opportunity to call for the protection of free speech.
Donald Trump raged about Kimmel’s return on his social media platform
The fan fair drew the attention of what could be Kimmel’s most influential detractor: Donald Trump.
Shortly after the show aired, on Tuesday, September 23, the sitting president took to the internet with a Truth Social post.
Image credits: realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
“I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back. The White House was told by ABC that his show was cancelled!” he raged.
“Something happened between then and now because his audience is GONE,” the tirade continued in the face of the host’s tripled viewership.
Jimmy Kimmel responded to the missive a day later
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live
“His ‘talent’ was never there,” the tirade continued. “Why would they want someone back who does so poorly, who’s not funny, and who puts the network in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”
He went on to accuse the ABC of being an extension of the opposition party and hinted that he was looking at suing them.
Kimmel fired back on September 24, his second night on air after his return.
He took aim at Trump’s ratings, saying they were the worst in US history
“Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn’t threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” he joked.
“You almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him, who try to clean up the messes,” Kimmel continued.
He lashed out at Trump’s ratings, saying that they were the worst for the current president than they were for anyone else—in the history of American presidents.
Kimmel went on to say he could not believe that America gave Trump his job back
Image credits: autipulatious
Image credits: strangemango420
Another point Kimmel addressed was Trump’s disbelief about him getting his job back.
“You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe we gave you your job back,” he said.
Kimmel also explained that the reason for talking about the current President “more than anything” is that he is “a bully.”
Image credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live
“I don’t like bullies. I played the clarinet in high school, OK? So I just don’t like them,” he elaborated.
“Donald Trump is an old fashioned, ‘80s movie-style bully, taking your lunch money, and if you give it to him once, he’ll take it again,” Kimmel’s rhetoric continued.
The exchange came a week after Kimmel was dropped for poking fun at Trump’s reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination
The tit-for-tat comes a week after Kimmel was first removed from his platform, his offending statement:
Image credits: The White House/Flickr
“The MAGA Gang (is) desperately trying to characterize this kid who [assassinated] Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”
He also compared Trump’s reaction to Kirk’s assassination to “a 4-year-old mourn[ing] a goldfish,” trashing Kash Patel and JD Vance, Bored Panda reported previously.
Despite the record breaking viewership, audiences appear unenthusiastic
Responding to USA Today’s update on social media, fans appeared to take on an anti-Kimmel approach.
“Watching from Minnesota and have been for years!!” wrote one person.
“I’ve been tuning in every night to see what hilarious takes Jimmy Kimmel will have on the latest news and events, and his show never fails to disappoint!”
Image credits: Mrpeepeepistol
“Regarding Bullies: it takes one to know one!” remarked one person.
Those against the criticism suggested social media detractors bypass the show. “You are free to change the channel. You are not free to dictate what someone else chooses to watch,” wrote one such person.
Audiences think Kimmel is milking a feud of his own making
Image credits: michaelb6420
Image credits: JEHutton
Image credits: ha4zaa
Image credits: crvelin
Image credits: kainejohnson18
Image credits: AVMconfidential
Image credits: teemaa_5
Image credits: LohkiO19
Image credits: StuWatts73
Image credits: VET_TYHALL
Image credits: DjOmegaMVP
Image credits: VinodKumarIND
Image credits: desota
Image credits: Hopeful_Voyage
Image credits: Emu_273
Image credits: Bernard88214832
Image credits: NwkPhotography
Image credits: gelsonluz
Image credits: DjOmegaMVP
Follow Us