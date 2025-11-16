Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

by

We all know the power that words have to harm or to heal. But did you know that they can turn something very frightening into something utterly ridiculous? A single well-placed word can change everything when it comes to scary stories. And from classic tales of horror that shake you to your very core, you get chuckle-worthy creations like The Shoe Shining, See Saw, and The Onion Ring.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of all the witty creations that Twitter users shared with Jimmy Fallon, the host of the hilarious The Tonight Show after he pitched them a new challenge. Fallon, announcing another “Hashtags time!”, asked his fans to take a horror movie and add one word to change the entire plot. Check out the best tweets below and upvote your faves ones as you’re scrolling down, Pandas. Meanwhile, we’d love to hear your own ideas, so drift on by the comment section to flex your creative muscles!

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image credits: jimmyfallon

#1

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: GoldenSeals

#2

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: seamirac1979

#3

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: RealChrisSays

#4

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: merirashcall

#5

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: timfanchercomic

#6

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: elise_millsssss

#7

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: omg_is_oscar

#8

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: flamencobug

#9

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: hanbagwilton1

#10

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Josh94247546

#11

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: joan_osborne

#12

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Sohnzie

#13

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: EmWilsonMartin

#14

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: RyanBartholomee

#15

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: superkmdc

#16

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: TheHonl

#17

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: JeanniePrinsen

#18

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: pizopop

#19

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: KyleShamorian

#20

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: werehawk1

#21

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: OK16096635

#22

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Webhead62

#23

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Sarebear555

#24

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Trunkboy82

#25

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Dave64231455

#26

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: Sohnzie

#27

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: EvelynRobinson

#28

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: EfrainRSosa

#29

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: mitchbytes

#30

Jimmy Fallon Asks People To Ruin Movies With One Word, And Here Are 30 Hilarious Responses

Image source: jen_hope

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is A Weird Habit You Have That You’re Willing To Admit To Others? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 Of The Best Behind-The-Scenes Pictures From “Stranger Things” To Make The Wait For The Season Finale More Bearable
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Date Ever? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Simpsons Animator Liz Climo Creates Incredibly Cute Animal Comics on Tumblr
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Bad Sisters Season 2 Apple
Bad Sisters Season 2
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2022
I’ve Seen The Ceremony Of Scarification In Africa
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.