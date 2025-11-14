Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral

by

Pets make our lives at least 99% better and that’s a scientific fact (just don’t bother looking for a source, you already know it’s true if you have a furry friend at home). In all seriousness though, scientific studies have shown that having a four-legged friend can lower one’s stress, decrease blood pressure and even cholesterol levels.

However, the bond between a pet and its human is not only based on one-sided benefits – by welcoming a furry buddy into your life, you can contribute to its health and happiness as well. If you have taken in a pet dog or a cat from a shelter, you’ve probably witnessed their everlasting gratitude and love towards you. That’s what happened to Sarah – a pharmacy student – who came to a shelter looking for a friend. She was met by a skinny cat named Jimmy Dean and instantly fell in love. Scroll down below to read Sarah’s post and maybe you will, too.

More info: Tumblr

This young woman shared a wholesome story on how she adopted an adorable cat named Jimmy Dean

Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral
Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral

“So I went to go look at some cats today at a shelter and there was a little skinny cat named Jimmy Dean (like the breakfast sandwiches) and he was purring and sitting on my lap and I asked the volunteer what the adoption process was like and she explained it and then said, “Hear that, Jimmy Dean, you might have a home for Christmas!” Sarah posted on her Tumblr blog. Little did she expect that her post about an adopted cat would soon go viral, with people enquiring about Jimmy Dean and his well-being.

Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral
Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral
Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral

Tumblr users felt like they needed an update on the life of Jimmy Dean and wrote that they need “updates on the boy! Is he okay? Is he happy? Is he being spoiled?” Sarah soon responded to the request, saying that Jimmy Dean is, in fact, being spoiled. Even more so, the happy duo is soon to be celebrating their first year together! “He’s a smelly little jerk but I love him with all my heart,” Jimmy Dean’s owner Sarah added.

Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral
Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral
Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral
Woman Posts A Story About Adopting A Cat Named After A Breakfast Sandwich, It Goes Viral

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Family Can’t Believe Their Eyes After Their Professional Photographer Shows Them Their Photos
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Hit-Monkey Hulu Series Will Be Marvel’s Next (Violent) Series
3 min read
Sep, 25, 2021
Scorpion
Scorpion Season 2 Episode 8 Review: “Area 51”
3 min read
Nov, 10, 2015
This Dog Couldn’t Eat Without Standing Upright, So Her Family Built A Special Chair
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Netflix’s Kaleidoscope Can Be Watched In Any Order
3 min read
Jan, 3, 2023
I Create Realistic Finger Paintings On My iPad
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.