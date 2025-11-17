Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Given A “Second Chance” That Truly Changed Things? (Closed)

by

Some of us have been lucky enough to get a second chance. A friend who went through an ugly divorce falls in love for real the second time around. A mother who got a second chance at life after surviving cancer…Have you ever been given the grace of a second chance?

#1

For some bizarre reason, the psych ward gave me a second chance.

My school had me involuntarily admitted and the ward was too full and the nurse let me leave. I knew I needed help, but I also knew money was tight, the US healthcare system is garbage, and my parents thought mental health was a scam.

I was NOT in a good place and probably should have stayed the full three days, but I didn’t. At the very least, I didn’t kms. The school counselor acted as my therapist for the last four months of seventh grade, and I’m no longer suicidal.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
What We’ve Learned from “The Crown” Season 2 First Trailer
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2017
I Doodle On Film Photos To Tell A Different Story
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
People Call This 25-Year-Old A Liar Because Of How Well She Cured Her Acne, So She Posts A Video To Prove It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“It’s Simply Impossible To Do So On Your Own”: Person Proves Why The Boomer Generation Had It Twice As Easy As Gen Z
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Person Asks “What Is Some ‘Poor People’s Food’ That You Will Eat No Matter How Wealthy You Get?”, And 30 Folks Deliver
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bangspiration: My Wife Didn’t Know What To Do With Her Bangs, So This Is What She Came Up With (21 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.