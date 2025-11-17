Hey Pandas, Have You Ever Been Given A “Second Chance” That Truly Changed Things? (Closed)

Some of us have been lucky enough to get a second chance. A friend who went through an ugly divorce falls in love for real the second time around. A mother who got a second chance at life after surviving cancer…Have you ever been given the grace of a second chance?
#1
For some bizarre reason, the psych ward gave me a second chance.
My school had me involuntarily admitted and the ward was too full and the nurse let me leave. I knew I needed help, but I also knew money was tight, the US healthcare system is garbage, and my parents thought mental health was a scam.
I was NOT in a good place and probably should have stayed the full three days, but I didn’t. At the very least, I didn’t kms. The school counselor acted as my therapist for the last four months of seventh grade, and I’m no longer suicidal.
Follow Us