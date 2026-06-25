Jimmie Walker: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jimmie Walker: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jimmie Walker

June 25, 1947

The Bronx, New York City, US

79 Years Old

Cancer

Jimmie Walker: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jimmie Walker?

Jimmie Walker is an American actor and comedian, celebrated for his energetic stand-up routines and distinctive comedic style. He is widely recognized for his groundbreaking work in television, which significantly impacted 1970s popular culture.

His breakout moment came with his role as James “J.J.” Evans Jr. on the CBS television series Good Times. Walker’s portrayal of the wisecracking character made him an overnight sensation, launching his iconic catchphrase “Dy-no-mite!” into the national lexicon.

Early Life and Education

Born on June 25, 1947, James Carter Walker Jr. was raised in the South Bronx area of New York City, where his early life centered on basketball courts and local community activities. His mother, Lorena Walker, worked diligently to provide for the family during his upbringing.

Walker attended Theodore Roosevelt High School and later enrolled in the federally funded SEEK program, which fostered his writing skills and led to his discovery of comedy. He continued his studies in radio engineering at the RCA Technical Institute.

Notable Relationships

Jimmie Walker has publicly stated that he has never married nor fathered any children, choosing instead to focus on his career as a comedian and actor.

His personal life has largely remained private, with Walker maintaining a consistent stance on his relationship status over the decades.

Career Highlights

Jimmie Walker became a household name for his starring role as James “J.J.” Evans Jr. on the popular CBS sitcom Good Times, which aired from 1974 to 1979. His performance earned him Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series in both 1975 and 1976.

Beyond television, Walker established a prominent stand-up comedy career, touring extensively and releasing a gold-selling comedy album titled “Dyn-o-mite!”. He was notably named “Comedian of the Decade” for the 1970s by Time Magazine, solidifying his status as a major entertainment figure.

Signature Quote

“Dy-no-mite!”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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