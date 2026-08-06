Jim McGreevey: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jim McGreevey
August 6, 1957
Jersey City, New Jersey, US
69 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Jim McGreevey?
James Edward McGreevey is an American politician and lawyer, recognized for his significant public service in New Jersey. His career reflects a commitment to various governmental roles and social causes.
He entered the national spotlight in 2004 when he publicly disclosed his homosexuality and resigned as the state’s governor, marking a pivotal moment in US political history. This unprecedented announcement resonated deeply across the nation.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Jersey City and Carteret, New Jersey, James Edward McGreevey grew up in an Irish Catholic family. His father, Jack, was a Marine drill instructor, and his mother, Veronica, worked as a nurse.
McGreevey pursued an extensive education, earning a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University, a Juris Doctor from Georgetown University, and a Master of Education from Harvard University. He later obtained a Master of Divinity from the General Theological Seminary.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile relationships has marked James Edward McGreevey’s personal life. He was married to Kari Schutz from 1991 to 1997, and later to Dina Matos from 2000 to 2008. In recent years, he was in a long-term relationship with Mark O’Donnell.
McGreevey shares a daughter, Morag, with Kari Schutz, and another daughter, Jacqueline, with Dina Matos. As of a 2023 interview, he stated he was not currently in a romantic relationship.
Career Highlights
James Edward McGreevey’s political career began with service in the New Jersey General Assembly and State Senate before his election as Governor. He successfully closed a $14 billion budget gap during his gubernatorial term, emphasizing job growth and education initiatives.
After leaving office, McGreevey became the Executive Director of the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, a role dedicated to aiding individuals transitioning from incarceration and addiction treatment. His work there demonstrates a significant commitment to social equity and community advocacy.
Signature Quote
“At a point in every person’s life, one has to look deeply into the mirror of one’s soul and decide one’s unique truth in the world, not as we may want to see it or hope to see it, but as it is… And so, my truth is that I am a gay American.”
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