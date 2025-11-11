It Took Me 150 Hours To Draw This Intricate Philadelphia Cityscape

Inspired by Philadelphia’s architecture and the buzzing city life, I wanted to depict an intense city atmosphere with 100’s of hidden “slow burners” (characters and intricate elements) in the cityscape.
It took me over 150 hours to draw the drawing, starting from the bottom left corner to right and working my way up (like a printer). No pencil, I only use black ink Rotring pens to draw.
This piece is a limited edition of 10 one layer (black outline) screen prints hand colored on paper. Dimensions 707 x 500mm.
Jet Packing over Philly
Detail
Detail
