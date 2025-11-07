Jessica Simpson’s Botched Plastic Surgery For ‘All’s Fair’ Role Stuns Fans In Acting Return

Jessica Simpson made one of the most dramatic TV comebacks of the year with her role in All’s Fair.
The singer and reality star appeared on the show with a jaw-dropping look, making fans wonder whether it was really her.
“I would not know that was her,” one said after the episode aired.
Image credits: andmorehpmkt
For her first acting role in 15 years, Jessica Simpson played the character of Lee-Ann, who was pressured by her husband to get plastic surgery, only to be left with a botched face.
She seeks legal help from an all-female law firm headed by divorce attorneys Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) and Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts).
“We’ve been married almost three years. I knew he had had one affair, probably more,” her character said on the show.
“So when he had told me to get plastic surgery, I couldn’t say no,” the character went on to say. “I want revenge.”
Image credits: jessicasimpson
In a flashback of Lee-Ann’s love story with rock star Tommy, the pair have a whirlwind romance before he said she would have to undergo plastic surgery at the age of 40.
The character said her decision to ultimately go under the knife was made when she felt her “marriage was at stake.”
The 45-year-old singer and reality TV star appeared on the show in a jaw-dropping look with a botched face
Jessica is seen with enlarged fake cheeks and an unmovable face in the episode that debuted on Tuesday, November 4.
The I Wanna Love You Forever singer said the role was quite different from her usual “ditzy blonde” characters onscreen.
She also spoke about how it was physically challenging to transform into Lee-Ann.
Image credits: Hulu
“I did eight hours of prosthetics,” she told ET in May. “It was very intense, but props to the prosthetics team.”
“They said I had the most patience of anyone they’ve ever worked with, so that’s a good compliment. But I really embody someone that I’m not, so I was definitely acting,” she added.
During the show’s premiere in October, she said she wasn’t even sure if she could pull off the role.
“I didn’t even know that I could do it,” she told ET during the premiere. “I haven’t acted in so long and normally I play the ditzy blonde, but this time I come in very vulnerable. It’s very emotional.”
The actress sat for eight hours for her face prosthetics to transform into Lee-Ann
Image credits: Hulu
Jessica has been scrutinized for her looks in the past, with fans often wondering whether she underwent plastic surgery in real life.
Her appearance at the 2025 MTV VMAs sparked a wave of speculation about her possibly getting work done on her face.
“Way too much plastic surgery,” one commented on her looks at the time, while another wrote, “So she bought a new face.”
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
[Spoiler Alert]
Although her All’s Fair character won the legal battle against her ex-husband, her thirst for vengeance was still unquenched.
So, later in the episode, the scorned ex-wife catches Tommy on a date with a younger woman and douses him in sulphuric acid.
“I didn’t know I could cry on cue, and somehow I did it. So, I impressed myself. And then I go, bat s*** crazy. You’re gonna see a brand new side of me,” the actress said.
Image credits: Hulu
Jessica has been dealing with the end of her own marriage with husband Eric Johnson.
The former couple announced in January this year that they were parting ways after 10 years of marriage.
They share three children, daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.
Image credits: Hulu
Following their split, sources revealed that Jessica was returning to music after a 15-year hiatus and turning her pain into art.
“Jessica has been working on new music for a while, but with everything going on now, she feels it’s the perfect time to go full force with it,” an insider told Page Six in January.
The source noted that the Dukes of Hazzard star is always journaling, and some of her writings have already turned into songs about “heartbreak and resilience.”
“It’s been a very creative, albeit heartbreaking, time for her,” the source added.
The Newlyweds alum has been navigating through the end of her own marriage with husband Eric Johnson
Image credits: jessicasimpson
Some netizens found her unrecognizable after her appearance in All’s Fair.
“At first I didn’t recognize who it was,” one said.
Another wrote, “Sure hope she didn’t get that done on real life…”
“OMG!! That was her!! Wow!!! I could not even tell. Those were great!!” said another.
“Good Lord, I don’t recognize her,” said another.
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
The story of All’s Fair centers on a group of female divorce attorneys who storm off from a male-dominated firm to open their own practice.
“The theme every week is we have a story of a woman going through an unfortunate situation, and we’re there to help her,” Kim Kardashian told People about the Hulu show last month.
“I think that the moral of this story for us as women is even if you are having a hard time, even if you don’t believe in yourself at that moment, your lawyers are there, your girls are there to pick you up and help you believe in yourself again,” she added.
“They gave her the Mar-a-Lago special for that role!” one commented online
