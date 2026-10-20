Jess Glynne: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Jess Glynne
October 20, 1989
Hampstead, London, UK
37 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Jess Glynne?
Jessica Hannah Glynne is a British singer known for her vibrant, soul-infused pop vocals. Her deeply personal lyrics and energetic anthems quickly established her as a standout presence across the global music landscape.
She gained huge international notice after featuring on the Clean Bandit chart-topping single “Rather Be”. The performance yielded a Grammy Award and launched her run; fans love her vibrant red hair.
Early Life and Education
Music filled the North London home where Jess Glynne grew up with supportive parents. Her mother worked in music A&R while her father worked in real estate, fostering an early appreciation for diverse soulful records in Muswell Hill.
She later pursued formal secondary studies at Fortismere School in London. After developing her vocal craft, she completed a music course at East London Arts and Music, forging key relationships with future producers and songwriters.
Notable Relationships
In recent years, Jess Glynne has shared a high-profile romance with broadcaster Alex Scott. The couple first connected at an industry event and subsequently confirmed their relationship through public appearances and shared travel photographs.
The vocalist maintains a protective stance regarding the intimate details of her personal life. Having experienced both private and public romances, she prioritizes emotional balance while building a grounded future alongside her partner.
Career Highlights
Seven chart-topping singles established Jess Glynne as a landmark force in British pop history. Her debut album I Cry When I Laugh topped national charts, driven by infectious anthems including “Hold My Hand” and “Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself”.
Extensive global touring further solidified her reputation as an engaging live performer. She later expanded her creative freedom by signing with EMI Records and releasing her third studio album Jess, continuing her evolution across pop and R&B.
To date, she has collected a Grammy Award and nine Brit Award nominations. These honors underscore her lingering impact on contemporary music, cementing Glynne as a defining British artist of her generation.
Signature Quote
“I want my music to inspire people to feel good, be honest with themselves, and know that everything will be okay.”
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