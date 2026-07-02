Jerry Hall: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jerry Hall: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jerry Hall

July 2, 1956

Gonzales, Texas, US

70 Years Old

Cancer

Jerry Hall: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jerry Hall?

Jerry Faye Hall is an American model and actress recognized for her striking stature and iconic blonde hair. Her enduring presence in fashion and entertainment has cemented her as a pop culture fixture.

She first gained international attention modeling for the cover of Roxy Music’s album Siren in 1975. By 1977, Hall had graced over 40 magazine covers, establishing her supermodel status.

Early Life and Education

Born in Gonzales, Texas, Jerry Faye Hall grew up in Mesquite with her four sisters, including twin Terry. Her father, John P. Hall, worked as a truck driver, while her mother, Marjorie Nell, was a medical records librarian.

Hall graduated early from North Mesquite High School at 16, also taking classes at Eastfield College. An early interest in archery, tennis, and gymnastics broadened her education before her modeling career began in Paris.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Jerry Hall’s public life, most notably her long-term relationship with Mick Jagger. Their Balinese wedding in 1990 was later annulled, and she more recently married media magnate Rupert Murdoch in 2016, divorcing in 2022.

Hall shares four children with Mick Jagger: Elizabeth Scarlett, James Leroy, Georgia May, and Gabriel Luke. Since her 2022 divorce from Murdoch, Hall’s current relationship status is not publicly known.

Career Highlights

Jerry Hall’s modeling career exploded in the 1970s, making her one of the era’s most in-demand supermodels. She graced over 40 magazine covers by 1977, appearing for Italian Vogue and Cosmopolitan, and commanded daily fees exceeding $1,000.

Transitioning into acting, Hall appeared in the 1989 film Batman and starred in the 2005 reality show Kept. She also made her West End stage debut in a 1990 revival of Bus Stop, earning critical comparison to Marilyn Monroe.

Hall received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Fashion Group International Dallas in 2016, cementing her status as a lasting fashion icon.

Signature Quote

“The real fountain of youth is to have a dirty mind.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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