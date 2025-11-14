People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

If your city has a metro or train system, you’re probably pretty thankful it’s there. Even if it’s unpredictable and needs a remodel, it’s better than having to deal with city traffic and parking.

That said, there are some people who really take public transport for granted and treat it like it’s their own personal bedroom, bathroom, and… actually, there is no comparison, I don’t know anybody who has a room in their own house where they think it’s appropriate to throw food all over the floor and leave it there.

When you’re using public transport, remember that the “public” means everyone has to use it, and next time, you could be the person getting nail clippings flicked into your lap.

#1 People Who Sit Like This On A Crowded Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: DesertVol

#2 Full Train And People Asking Him To Move But He Was Too *Tired* To Give Them The Seats

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: NichtScar

#3 People Who Leave A Train Like This

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: HMSBannard

#4 Person Puts Wet Boots On Subway Seat Right Under A Sign Telling Her Not To Do So

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: Markuu6

#5 People Who Put Gum On The USB Ports Of Public Transport

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: TOPSION

#6 This Jerk Wouldn’t Slide Over So The Jeans Guy Could Sit. So He Stood Super Close To Him

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: upvoteHero

#7 Get These Shrimp Off This Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: kidd_fisto

#8 Doing Some Shaving In A Train Station

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: cathal1k97

#9 Not Sure What Was Happening Here, But I Bailed At The Next Stop

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: floppyjackhammer

#10 This Guy Eating Pistachios On The Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: ThinkResearcher

#11 Chav Let His Dog Tear Apart The Seats On The Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: Spookytooth66

#12 Melbs

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: jakejudd

#13 Sat Near Two Women Who Let Their Toddler Throw Food Around In Public Transport

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: tomic24

#14 On Subway. Doors Closing. Young Women In Uggs Holding Starbucks Latte Running To Get On Train. Inserts Cup Into Door To Hold Doors Open? Doors Close. Drink Exploded On Everyone Inside Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Lady Refuses To Throw Her Cigarette Away Even Though She’s Delaying The Train For Everyone Else

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: RamboBoujee

#16 Has Anyone Else Seen A Subway In Worse Shape Than This? This Isn’t Something That Can Become An Acceptable Norm

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: allianc4

#17 Woman On The Subway Having Fun With Her Hair And A Lighter

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: thekoalaishere

#18 It Wouldn’t Be An Exaggeration To Say I Found Some Happy Campers

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: aintgotnohater

#19 What Bugs Me Most About This Is That There’s Usually A Super Nice Guy In A Wheelchair Who Stays There And I Bet He Had To Move Because Of This Lovely Person

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: RadEpicReddit

#20 This Man Taking Up 5 Seats On An England Train On Possibly The Hottest Day The UK Has Seen

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: GodBurntMyBush

#21 Bunch Of Luggage Piled Up On Priority Seats Of A Full Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: Cal-Capone

#22 Woman Washing Her Feet In The Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: SirFol55

#23 Buttwipe On The Subway Eats Sunflower Seeds And Tosses The Shells All Over The Train

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: mikemunoz1018

#24 There Are People Standing On This Train While This Asshole Takes Up 2 Seats

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: jeansouth

#25 My Cousin Found This Rare Specimen On The Montreal Subway Today

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: ZeMatster

#26 That Moment When Mom Pops Your Pimple On The NYC Subway

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: emilNYC

#27 Nah It’s Cool. I Didn’t Need To Sit During My 50 Minute Commute

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: a-me-

#28 This Woman On An NYC Subway

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: Boro2204

#29 This Woman On The Train Occupying 4 Seats. The Train Wasn’t Full And I Understand When You Put Your Bag On The Next Seat But This Is Next Level

People Are Shaming Jerks They Meet On The Subway By Posting These 30 Pics Online

Image source: VaderD

