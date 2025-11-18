“Nothing”: Anna Delvey’s Brutal Comment After Her Elimination From DWTS Stuns Viewers

After Anna Delvey and her pro partner Ezra Sosa were eliminated in Week 2 of Dancing with the Stars, co-host Julianne Hough asked her what she would take away from the competition, and Anna’s savage reply stunned the viewers.
As the crowd said goodbye to the couple, Hough and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro came over to get the star’s thoughts on the elimination.
In the final few seconds of the show, the con artist shrugged and replied, “Nothing.”
At Delvey’s quick comment, Sosa appeared to raise his eyebrows in surprise before Hough politely laughed the reply off, saying, “There you have it!”
Co-host Alfonso Ribeiro chimed in, “She’s not taking anything away? You had fun. Stop it.”
For their final dance, Delvey and Sosa performed a quickstep to the Devil Wears Prada theme song, KT Tunstall’s Suddenly I See.
Sosa had mentioned the goal of the dance was to “crack out a smile” out of the star, and while Delvey can be seen smiling, it wasn’t enough to save her from being voted off.
Fans of the show quickly expressed their opinions and vocalized their shock at the blunt, brazen response
While some viewers found humor in the savage one-word response, others labeled her “disrespectful.”
“I feel badly for her partner,” someone said, referring to Sosa. “He deserved so much better.”
Another poked fun at the situation, saying, “The absolute panic to when Julianna and Alfonso had to react to Anna Delvey saying she was taking NOTHING from the show.”
“Omg them trying to play it off like ‘NAH YOU HAD FUN HAHAHA’ I couldn’t stop laughing,” replied another.
The star has been a hot topic of conversation ever since she was cast in season 33 of the show
Delvey is best known for pretending to be a German heiress, using her social standing to defraud wealthy people, banks, and hotels. She was arrested in 2017 and spent time in prison before being released in 2021. However, because she had overstayed her visa, authorities placed her under house arrest.
Due to this complicated past, many viewers were not pleased to see her hit the dance stage in the premiere last week with a bedazzled ankle monitor.
The con artist mentioned that she had hopes to “reinvent herself” and change critics’ minds, well aware of the negative opinions surrounding her appearance.
