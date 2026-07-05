Jeon Jong-seo: Bio And Career Highlights

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Jeon Jong-seo: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jeon Jong-seo

July 5, 1994

Seoul, South Korea

32 Years Old

Cancer

Jeon Jong-seo: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Jeon Jong-seo?

Jeon Jong-seo is a South Korean actress celebrated for her intense and captivating performances. Her ability to fully immerse herself in complex roles defines her distinctive style.

Her breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed debut in the 2018 thriller Burning, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. This performance garnered international attention for her raw talent.

Early Life and Education

Born in Seoul, Jeon Jong-seo spent part of her childhood in Canada with her family before returning to South Korea. She is the only child in her family.

She attended Anyang Arts High School, cultivating an early interest in performance. Later, she enrolled in Sejong University to major in film but soon left to dedicate herself fully to acting.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Jeon Jong-seo is in a relationship with director Lee Chung-hyun, whom she met while filming The Call. Their romance became public in December 2021.

She has no children. The actress and director Lee Chung-hyun have maintained a private yet confirmed partnership since their collaboration.

Career Highlights

Jeon Jong-seo burst onto the scene with her acclaimed debut film Burning in 2018, earning international critical praise. She followed this with a powerful performance in The Call (2020), securing multiple Best Actress awards.

Her international presence expanded with the English-language film Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon and her role as Tokyo in the Netflix series Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

To date, she has collected the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actress and the Asian Film Critics Association Award for Best New Performer, cementing her status as a versatile global talent.

Signature Quote

“Authenticity in every character, that is the challenge I always seek.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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